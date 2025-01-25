‘The One Dish I’d Cook to Impress a Vegan Skeptic’

Nisha Vora, known for her popular platform Rainbow Plant Life and her work as a chef, YouTuber, and author, recently shared the one dish she would cook to impress a vegan skeptic.

Vora, a graduate of Harvard Law School who left her legal career to pursue her passion for plant-based cooking, has become a prominent voice in the vegan community. Her cookbooks, including The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook, and her vibrant recipe videos emphasize the versatility and richness of vegan cuisine. In a recent video, she spotlighted her go-to dish for skeptics: red lentil curry.

Red Lentil Curry

In the video, Vora explained her reasoning behind choosing this dish. “The question I’m asked most frequently is, ‘I’m vegan, but my family’s not, and they don’t like what I cook. What can I make them that will get them excited about vegan food?’ So when I hear that question, my first thought is, but have you tried my Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme? Because it’s so good. But then I remember that there are a few steps involved; it’s not exactly something you’re going to whip up every weeknight. So it’s more of a special occasion treat. My second thought is, you really need to try my red lentil curry.”

According to Vora, the dish is suitable for a wide range of people, including vegans and skeptics alike. “This recipe is perfect not only for vegans but also vegan skeptics and anyone trying to eat more plant-based food,” she said. She emphasized its accessibility, noting that “this recipe is weeknight-friendly. From start to finish, with prep time involved, it’s 45 minutes or less, so it’s definitely something you can whip up on a weeknight.”

Vora highlighted additional advantages of the dish, stating: “This curry is something you can make ahead of time. The flavors actually get better the next day. It freezes well and is great for meal prep. This curry is also really easy to make – no special skills involved. You can be a beginner cook and still make it.”

Why Red Lentil Curry Stands Out

Rainbow Plant Life/YouTube Nisha Vora’s red lentil curry has received over a 2,000 5-star reviews

Vora pointed out the nutritional and flavor of the curry, explaining: “This curry is well-balanced. We’ve got healthy fats, protein, and complex carbs, so nobody’s gonna go hungry or feel unsatisfied.” She also expressed confidence in the dish’s appeal: “This red lentil curry is forking delicious. I have introduced it to so many people, including vegan skeptics who now say it’s part of their regular rotation because it’s so easy yet so flavorful.”

The preparation of the curry includes sautéing aromatics such as garlic, ginger, and green chili peppers in oil, followed by adding ground spices like cumin, coriander, curry powder, and turmeric. Red lentils, vegetable broth, and crushed tomatoes form the base, which is simmered before being finished with coconut milk and almond butter for creaminess. Vora recommended pairing the curry with some white basmati rice and vegan naan.

You can find the full recipe for her vegan red lentil curry on the Rainbow Plant Life website.

