portrait of happy us army soldier outdoors US military members are closer to have access to more plant-based meal options - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Food Headlines Lifestyle

US Department Of Defense Closer To Putting Plant-Based Meals On The Military Menu

Service personnel have asked for more plant-based meals and congress appears to be listening

By

2 Minutes Read

The US Department of Defense is closer to offering plant-based provisions to all military personnel.

The move comes after nonprofit Mercy for Animals (MFA)  published research findings that overwhelmingly support the addition of vegan meals to the meals-ready-to-eat (MRE) roster.

An amendment to the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires Congress to lay bare its proposed plans to accommodate plant-based eaters. A detailed report will be completed by September 30, 2023. 

Californian Congressman Ro Khanna is leading the amendment effort. 

He has previously been outspoken about the negative impacts of large factory farms. In 2020, he joined forces with vegan Senator Cory Booker and Senator Elizabeth Warren to end the practice by 2040.

Getting vegan food on the active service menu

To push the plant-based agenda through, the NDAA House committee requires the Defense Logistics Agency of the Department of Defense to submit a strategic report.

A feasibility study into the creation and production of meat-free meals is the first step. A proposal for the rollout of said meals to service people will follow after. 

Data relating to the dietary preferences of military personnel will be a critical facet. This can be supplied from the MFA survey. 

A victory for meat-free military personnel

MFA conducted a survey of 226 active service people. The data revealed a proclivity for dietary choice with 81 percent believing more vegan-friendly options should be freely available. Addressing MRE specifically, 69 percent said there is a need for plant-based nutrition.

“Our service members deserve plant-based food options while serving our country,” Frances Chrzan, Mercy for Animals’ federal policy manager said in a statement. 

She added: “Service members usually eat MREs when food sources or cooking facilities are limited, such as in combat.”

“Right now, they have no choice and have to accept MREs with animal products, even though 63 percent of respondents in our survey said they would choose plant-based MREs if given the option. Representative Khanna’s efforts bring them one step closer to having that choice.”

MFA is working closely with the military services to ensure the smooth adoption of plant-based meals.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Military plant-based-food US military
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
African elephant
Culture
Kate Mara attends The Martian film premiere in London
Activism
heading/latest

trending

portrait of happy us army soldier outdoors Food
Kate Mara attends The Martian film premiere in London Activism
New Kate Mara Documentary Highlights Environmental Racism In The Meat Industry
Mules at a sheep sale Culture
Why We Must Remember The History Of Animal Advocacy
Two people eating pizza and smiling Events
Soon, Londoners Will Be Able To Order Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Pizzas
A woman shopping for cheese in the dairy section of a supermarket Culture
Turkey Banned All Vegan Dairy Products That ‘Give The Impression Of Cheese’
Group of broiler chicken in poultry Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Die Before They Reach Slaughter Age, Says Report
A climate activist is glued to the street at stage fifteen of the Tour de France cycling race Activism
French Activists Disrupted The Tour De France Over Climate Crisis Inaction
three chefs at Geranium Food
Plant-Focused Eatery ‘Geranium’ Named Best Restaurant In The World
A person laughs while feeding another person plant-based nuggets Food
Another Totally Vegan Burger King Restaurant Is Now Open In Vienna
Activists fixed a pink boat named after murdered Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres in the middle of the busy intersection of Oxford Street and Regent Street Activism
New Documentary Follows The Extinction Rebellion Protests That Shut Down London￼
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active