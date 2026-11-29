Nearly 85 percent of Brits back a farmer-led UK Plant-Based Action Plan (PBAP).

Such a plan would expand the UK’s plant-based production by supporting farmers with investment, incentives, innovation, and new markets.

Read more: China’s Biggest Pork Producer Is Putting AI-Powered Robots In Charge Of Pig Welfare

Rooted Research Collective and Bryant Research surveyed 600 people in the UK on their attitudes towards food system change and farm adaptation. The survey was commissioned by the Farm Adaptation Network (FAN) and published in a report, “Public attitudes towards farm adaptation and food system change in the UK.”

The report finds “Farmers face growing pressures from every direction,” but says targeted public investment and supportive policy can help promote long-term resilience. FAN and PBAP are two proposed approaches “designed to support farmers through this process” by reducing economic and practical barriers.

Eighty-four percent of Brits support the PBAP, which seeks to help farmers expand plant-based production, and 89 percent support FAN, which would provide “practical support” and a longer-term roadmap for resilient, plant-forward farming.

Eighty-three percent have high trust in farmers, 66 percent say the government should do more for farmers, and 43 percent say the government is most responsible for the food system. However, 53 percent are concerned about the cost to taxpayers.

According to the survey, 71 percent of Britons support farmers diversifying into alternative proteins, 50 percent are interested in more plant-rich meals, and 40 percent support reducing meat and dairy, compared to 38 percent who do not.

Read more: Most UK Farmers Say Uncertainty Over Extreme Weather Is Harming Their Business

Findings suggest ‘considerable public backing’ for resilient, plant-forward food system

Adobe Stock Plant-based proteins such as lentils and legumes, in particular, could help UK farmers build a more resilient food system

The report makes six key policy recommendations: back FAN and adopt a UK PBAP, based on Denmark’s celebrated action plan; make finance and investment more accessible to UK farmers who are interested in diversifying; reward farmers for the environmental benefits of growing protein crops for human consumption; invest in processing infrastructure and develop markets for UK-grown pulses; fund farmer-led trials, demonstration farms, and peer-learning networks; and provide independent support in order to secure reliable markets for diversified protein production.

Rooted Research wrote, “The findings suggest considerable public backing for helping farmers build a more resilient future. The task now is to turn that support into practical opportunities, with farmers directly involved in shaping the policies that affect their livelihoods.”

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com