Most UK Farmers Say Uncertainty Over Extreme Weather Is Harming Their Business

Most UK farmers say that uncertainty over extreme weather is harming their business, according to a recent survey.

McCain Foods’ second annual Farmdex report found that British farmers are facing “acute” financial pressures, extreme weather, and uncertainty over government policies, but continue to display “resilience and determination to adapt.”

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On behalf of McCain Foods, Republic conducted an online survey of 200 UK farmers over the last week of July. Seventy-four percent of those surveyed said that increasingly extreme weather is making it harder to manage farms effectively.

In the aftermath of this year’s record-breaking heatwave and accompanying droughts, 27 percent of farmers cite climate change as one of the biggest financial pressures affecting the sector. Thirty-four percent see climate change overall as one of the biggest long-term threats to future British farming growth.

Extreme weather events are getting more severe and more frequent, primarily as a result of the climate crisis, which is mainly driven by farming animals for food.

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed agree that sustainable practices are “essential,” and 65 percent have invested in sustainable practices over the last five years. Farmers who have made significant investments were twice as optimistic about the future of British farming compared to the average, at 35 percent to 17 percent.

Food security, rising costs, and falling profits

Ninety-one percent of farmers said that they believe more investment is needed to safeguard British food security. Just five percent are optimistic about the UK’s current ability to secure its future food supply, and 87 percent are pessimistic.

Meanwhile, 86 percent of those surveyed said that policy uncertainty is negatively affecting their farm, and 87 percent said rising input costs have “significantly affected profitability” in the last year. Twenty-seven percent of farmers reported making a loss or breaking even, and 29 percent made from one to five percent profit.

Forty-two percent of those surveyed said they have considered leaving farming and 40 percent are unsure whether they will still be farmers in 10 years.

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‘No single group can secure the future of British farming alone’

Adobe Stock McCain called for support from the government, the farming sector, and its partners

Following the report, McCain has called on the British government, the farming sector, and its partners to: Commit to a level of investment that reflects farming’s “full value”; support wider adoption of regenerative farming; prioritize water resilience; drive technology adoption and upskilling; and secure fair trade deals.

James Young, vice president of agriculture at McCain Foods GB&I, said, “No single group can secure the future of British farming alone. Farmers, businesses, industry bodies and policymakers all have a role to play in giving farmers greater certainty, creating a level playing field, and driving long-term investment.

“If we get that right, we can support profitable farms today while building a resilient food system for generations to come.”

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