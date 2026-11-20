Muyuan Group, the biggest producer of pork in China, is putting AI-powered robots in charge of its pigs’ welfare.

The company showed off the technology behind its huge, multi-storey pig farms at EuroTier, a major animal farming trade fair, earlier this month.

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In an Instagram post, Leah Garces, an author, public speaker, and the founder of the Transfarmation Project, described visiting Muyuan’s booth at EuroTier. According to Garces, the booth was the “most popular and talked about” of the entire conference.

A Muyuan representative explained to Garces that each of the company’s buildings contains 100,000 pigs and that it owns and operates 30 such buildings, each featuring AI-powered robots, and overseeing more than three million animals at once.

Muyuan Group president Gao Tong has said that the company “serves” more than 80 million pigs overall, per AgNavigator. He has also said that by utilizing more than 3.3 million smart devices, Muyuan has reduced farms’ mortality rates and antibiotic use.

Garces has challenged the idea that AI-led automation promotes animal welfare improvements. She wrote, “Watching for sickness and temperature changes is not the same as welfare. Health means the pig isn’t sick. Welfare means a life worth living. Do they play? Do they root? Do they have positive social lives? From what I could see, nothing on that screen was measuring any of it. It was about feed conversion, getting more animals to market, and needing fewer workers.”

She added, “AI didn’t create factory farming, but the way it’s being used here will make it easier to scale and more profitable.”

Read more: Over 90% Of Britain’s Abattoirs Have Disappeared Since The 70s – Here’s Why That’s Bad For Animals

‘AI didn’t create factory farming

Leah Garces / Instagram The Transfarmation Project’s Leah Garces described Muyuan Group’s booth at EuroTier as the “most popular and talked about” of the entire conference

China is undoubtedly leading the rollout of automated AI and robotic systems in factory farming. In August, Beijing-based researchers combined AI with a six-axis robot arm to fully automate pigs’ vaccinations, per South China Morning Post.

As reported by China Daily, Nongxin Digital Intelligence Technology Co’s “AI box” system, featuring cameras, sensors, and cloud-based data storage, has already been used in roughly 1,200 farms raising pigs, ducks, chickens, and fish nationwide.

Meanwhile, the company’s robot technology, which is able to patrol farms to monitor animals and trigger alerts, has been rolled out to 67 farms across eight provinces.

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