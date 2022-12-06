 The Best Vegan Advent Calendars To Buy For December 2022
The Best Vegan Advent Calendars To Buy In The UK In 2022

From Nomo and Moo Free to Divine and Hotel Chocolat, here are the dairy-free Advent calendars to treat yourself to this year

Anyone who’s been vegan for a long period of time will probably have sad memories of missing out on the Advent calendar fun when December rolls around. Thankfully, though, times have changed…

While a few years ago you’d struggle to find any vegan-friendly chocolate, let alone an advent calendar, there has been an influx of dairy-free versions popping up on the UK market. 

Whether you’re buying for your kids, or just for you (absolutely no judgment here…), you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a calendar you’ll love.

And those with a sweet tooth can rejoice, because vegans are no longer limited to dark chocolate. There are now a huge number made with plant-based milk and even white chocolate, meaning there’s one for every palate.

Here are our picks of the best…

Vegan HAPPi Advent calendar

Happi vegan advent calendar
HAPPi HAPPi is well-known for its range of oat milk chocolate

HAPPi is well-known in the vegan community for its delicious range of chocolate made from oat milk. This year, the brand launched its first-ever plastic-free advent calendar, which is full of 24 plant-based chocolate pieces. 

HAPPi decided to go plastic-free in response to the huge amounts of Advent calendar waste that ends up in landfill each year. It’s thought that around 16 million Advent calendars are produced each year, with most containing non-recyclable parts. A non-plastic version, therefore, is perfect if you want a more eco-friendly Christmas. 

Cost: £15 

Visit HAPPi’s website to buy

H!P Advent calendar

h!p's 2022 vegan advent calendar
H!P H!P’s vegan Advent calendar offers four different flavors of chocolate

Oat milk fans will be delighted to know they have a selection to choose from this year. H!P (which stands for Happiness in Plants), offers four different flavors of chocolate in its Advent calendar. These are Original, Salted Caramel, White, and Gingerbread.

H!P also claims that its chocolate has 30 percent less sugar than dairy milk chocolate. What’s more, it states that the calendar is sustainably produced and plastic-free. 

Cost: £9.99

Visit H!P’s website to buy 

Moo Free Advent calendar 

Moo Free vegan advent calendar
Moo Free Moo Free offer a range of budget-friendly Advent calendars

Rainforest Alliance-certified Moo Free has been creating vegan chocolate since 2010, and it’s well-known for its selection boxes and other festive gifts. 

It also does Advent calendars, including white, “milk,” and organic. The calendars’ festive designs are also very child-friendly, so perfect for any plant-based kids in the family. Moo Free’s Advent calendars are ideal for those on a budget, as they retail from around £3.59. 

Cost – £3.59 – £4.05

Visit Moo Free’s website to buy

Nomo Advent calendar

Nomo caramel advent calendar
Nomo Nomo this year stock a triangular-shaped caramel Advent calendar

Nomo’s all-vegan chocolate range has become legendary among plant-based eaters, so its Advent calendar line is sure to be popular this year. 

As well as its standard chocolate calendar, it offers a caramel version which comes in an unusual triangular box. Each door features Nomo’s signature creamy chocolate and caramel & sea salt drops, and they also have an uplifting message printed on them. The final offering is a full-sized chocolate bar, which is the perfect gift for Christmas Day. 

Cost: £4.50 – £9

Visit Nomo’s website to buy

Divine Advent calendar

While it’s great that vegans have such a huge range of different chocolates to choose from now, many still like to keep it simple with traditional dark chocolate. 

Divine’s 70% Chocolate Fairtrade and palm oil-free Advent calendar features an animal fact behind each window. The chocolate is made from 70 percent dark chocolate, meaning it’s ideal if you don’t have a huge sweet tooth. Not all of Divine’s Advent calendars are vegan, so make sure to check the label. 

Cost: £5

Visit Oxfam’s website to buy

Pip & Nut Advent calendar

Pip & Nut vegan chocolate and nut butter advent calendar
Pip & Nut If you fancy something a little bit different this year, this Pip & Nut calendar could be for you

If you fancy something a bit more unusual than a traditional chocolate calendar, Pip & Nut offers a vegan Nut Butter cup version. 

It comes complete with 12 Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and 12 Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups. These are palm oil-free, and feature smooth and creamy nut butter cased in dark chocolate. 

Cost: £20

Visit Pip & Nut’s website to buy

Hotel Chocolat Advent calendar

Hotel Chocolat vegan nutmilk advent calendar
Hotel Chocolat Hotel Chocolat’s calendar comes with creamy festive figures

UK-based chocolatier Hotel Chocolat isn’t fully vegan, but the company has been embracing the plant-based market for years.

It’s long offered a range of dairy-free Advent calendars, and there two to choose from this year. The Unbelievably Vegan* Up To Snow Good version is aimed at kids, and comes with 24 festive chocolate figures – like penguins and father Christmas – made with Nutmilk. Alternatively, adults can enjoy the more luxurious 45% Nutmilk calendar, which also comes with creamy figurines.

Cost: £8.50 – £13

Visit Hotel Chocolat’s website to buy

