You Can Now Buy Pepperami-Style Vegan Pepperoni Sticks

Plant-based brand Before the Butcher just launched vegan pepperoni sticks in the US.

Before the Butcher’s jerky sticks are comparable to Pepperami and other mainstream meat sneaks, but made with wholesome plant ingredients in place of traditional beef or pork. The Los Angeles-based brand described the product as “the perfect grab-and-go option” for vegans, flexitarians, and meat-eaters, with a competitive price and “authentic” flavor.

Before the Butcher offers The Original Butcher Stick in both medium heat Pepperoni Style and mild heat Beef Style. Each one features 3g of sunflower-based alternative protein and 40 calories per serving without allergens like soy and gluten, or any GMO ingredients.

Before the Butcher showcased The Original Butcher Stick: Pepperoni Style at Anaheim’s Natural Products Expo West from March 4 to 7 at booth number 5511. The brand also encouraged fans to interact with an Instagram post to potentially win free samples.

‘A flavorful, plant-based alternative’

Grand View Research predicts that the global vegan snacks market will reach USD $80,527 million by 2030. Meanwhile, the Guardian recently reported that the American meat stick industry hit $3 billion in 2024, with a predicted 49 percent increase for the UK alone by 2027.

Pepperami introduced a meat-free version of its popular jerky sticks in 2021 with the Vegerami, but the entire range includes eggs, making it unsuitable for vegans.

In a release published by PR Newswire, Before the Butcher noted that traditional meat sticks and jerky snacks are typically highly processed and “loaded” with saturated fat, sodium, and artificial additives, in contrast to its vegan pepperoni sticks’ “nutrient-conscious” formula.

“The Original Butcher Stick is a flavorful, plant-based alternative to traditional meat snacks, delivering great taste and convenience without compromise,” said Danny O’Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher. “With its bold, satisfying flavor and natural ingredients, it’s a standout choice for consumers looking for a nutritious on-the-go bite.”

Before the Butcher produces a selection of plant-based meats for retail and foodservice, including burger patties, “grounds,” chunks, shreds, and slices.

