Former Alpro Exec Targets Child Nutrition With POTINA’s Banana-Based Oat Drinks

A former Alpro executive has launched POTINA, a plant-based banana and oat drink brand for kids.

POTINA creator Adam Womersley, who previously worked as Sales Director at Alpro UK and Ireland, developed the clean label plant-based brand to boost child nutrition.

POTINA currently makes two different flavors, Banana Oat and Banana Cocoa. Both are produced with naturally sweet organic bananas and fermented oats. They contain no added sugars, sweeteners, oils, or other additives. POTINA is suitable for kids aged 3 and above.

“We want to make it super easy for families to make small, simple swaps towards a plant-forward diet,” said Womersley, as reported by The Grocer.

A single 200ml serving contains 4g of fiber, almost 25 percent of the recommended daily amount for 5 – 11-year-olds. The drink is also fortified with calcium, B12, and D2.

Families want nutritious options to ‘support their kids’ health’

Potina Womersley said that Potina is “proud to lead the charge” on healthier alternatives with its oat and banana drinks

While plant-based milk and drinks are mainstream throughout much of Europe, the UK, and the US, children and young people are a relatively new demographic for the sector.

As interest in health-conscious and “clean label” products increases overall, parents with young children are key drivers of the movement. In July alone, Ripple Foods introduced dairy-free protein shakes for children, and Califia Farms launched a “Complete” kid-friendly milk.

“As a dad of two young children, I appreciate first-hand how much families want easy, nutritious options that support their kids’ health,” said Womersley. “With one in four children in the UK facing overweight or obesity challenges as early as ages four to five, we’re proud to lead the charge on healthier alternatives for families.”

POTINA is also a backer of the Plant Based Treaty, which calls for an end to animal agriculture expansion, a global shift towards meat-free diets, and extensive rewilding efforts. The company’s banana and oat drinks are available now at Tesco stores nationwide.

