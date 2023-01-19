 7-Eleven Canada Launches Vegan Breakfast Sandwich At 550 Locations
A vegan breakfast sandwich from 7-Eleven The sandwich is available to buy in most branches in the country - Media Credit: Plant Based News / JUST
Food Lifestyle

7-Eleven Canada Launches Vegan Breakfast Sandwich At 550 Locations

Could the chain be gauging vegan demand for more meat-free options in 2023?

By

2 Minutes Read

7-Eleven Canada is trialing a new plant-based breakfast sandwich featuring an Impossible Sausage patty, Violife cheese, and folded JUST Egg in an English muffin.

The menu item delivers 18g of protein, with zero cholesterol. It’s served all day at participating locations, and is aimed at both vegans and flexitarians.

More than 550 locations are confirmed stockists of the breakfast sandwich. They are found across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

7-Eleven Canada ramps up its plant-based offerings

7-Eleven Canada, which boasts more than 600 locations (604 at last count), has been steadily adding to its plant-based portfolio.

The introduction of Lightlife vegan chicken tenders in 2022 was a significant move towards meat-free hot snack options. Made from chickpea and pea protein, the tenders were embraced as a result of identified changing preferences from Canadian consumers.

“Canadians’ tastes are changing and we’re here in the neighborhood to provide what they want,” Norman Hower, former vice president of 7-Eleven Canada said in a press statement at the time.

A global trend for increasing plant-based options

The international branches of 7-Eleven have been making good progress in terms of offering meat-free eaters more choice too.

Asia, in particular, has been a positive plant-based market for the retailer. The region’s outlets have benefitted from a partnership with OmniPork manufacturer Green Monday. Impossible Foods has also been included in the eastern supply chain, just as it has in Canada.

The 7-Eleven plant-based breakfast sandwich is available now until February 28, 2023.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

7-Eleven breakfast canada impossible foods just egg
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Comments [0]  

Related Posts

People queue outside London restaurant The Breakfast Club, which has gone vegan and vegetarian for Veganuary 2023 Food
Vegan celebrity Tabitha Brown after launching her Target plant-based food range Business
Heinz has launched vegan Beanz Nuggetz Food
Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo

This website is hosted Green - checked by thegreenwebfoundation.org

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x