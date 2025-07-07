16 Vegan Trader Joe’s Meals You Need To Know

Alisia Essig runs the YouTube channel PlantWhys, where she shares practical tips for plant-based living. Her content focuses on simple meals, busy family life, and honest product reviews. In her latest video, she tries 16 vegan Trader Joe’s meals with help from her kids. They heat, eat, and rate each one in real time.

She skips the meal prep. Everything goes straight from package to plate. Each dish gets a quick review – what it tastes like, how long it takes, and whether it’s worth buying again.

Essig made this video to help viewers stock up on quick vegan options. The format is fast, casual, and family-friendly. It’s less about nutrition and more about getting food on the table without stress. If you want to know which vegan Trader Joe’s meals are worth your money, this video delivers straight answers.

Best Trader Joe’s vegan meals

1. Seaweed rice rolls

The first item on the list of vegan Trader Joe’s meals are the seaweed rice rolls, a microwaveable snack that resembles Korean kimbap more than sushi. “It smells like sushi,” Essig says as she opens the pack, adding, “It actually looks so scrumptious.”

After a quick taste, she decides, “It’s actually pretty good,” rating it eight out of 10. Her daughter, who loves veggie sushi, agrees: “I love all sushi.” While Essig admits she’s had better, she says this is “going to be my snack for the rest of the week.”

Is it worth it? Yes – a solid frozen option for sushi lovers looking for a quick plant-based bite.

2. Beefless bulgogi with stir fry and veggies

Next up is the beefless bulgogi, which Essig cooks with microwavable brown rice and stir-fried vegetables. “It smells like a barbecue,” her daughter says as they prepare it. To boost the flavor, Essig recommends adding soy sauce: “Otherwise it’s going to be pretty bland.”

Once everything is combined, the reaction is clear. “It tastes like meat,” she says, “kind of high in sodium… but it tastes real good.” Her kids are convinced: “This is a nine out of 10.”

Is it worth it? Yes – flavorful, filling, and quick to put together with the right add-ins.

3. Cauliflower gnocchi

Essig air-fries the cauliflower gnocchi until golden. “They’re basically like tater tots,” she says. “Tons of flavor on its own, but similar to tots you usually like to dip them.”

She suggests marinara sauce for dipping, especially for kids. Her final verdict? “This is good.”

Is it worth it? Yes – crispy, fun, and easy to serve with a dip.

4. Spinach and cashew ravioli

The spinach and cashew ravioli takes just a few minutes to boil. Essig skips reheating the sauce and simply tops it with marinara and microgreens. “I’m going to try that pasta… it’s so good. It’s awesome.”

Is it worth it? Yes – a quick and tasty dinner with minimal effort.

5. Lentil soups (canned and refrigerated)

Essig includes Trader Joe’s lentil soups as a quick option for busy days. She says they’re great for a “last-minute go-to meal” when paired with sourdough and frozen veggies. The soups come pre-made in containers and can be heated in minutes.

Her daughter gives them a thumbs-up, and Essig agrees they’re a useful backup.

Is it worth it? Maybe – a decent pantry staple, but not a standout.

6. Thai green curry

Essig heats up the Thai Green Curry and serves it with jasmine rice. She notes it has a nice creaminess from the coconut milk and comes with chunks of tofu and vegetables.

“The flavor is great. Spicy.,” she says, but her daughter enjoys it. Essig adds that she sometimes mixes it with extra rice or veggies to make it more filling.

Is it worth it? Yes – especially if you like mild heat and easy meal prep.

7. Veggie gyoza

The seventh item Essig tests is Trader Joe’s veggie gyoza. She finds the flavor rich but feels they’re heavier than she prefers. “They’re pretty greasy… there’s a ton of flavor but it’s a little bit more grease than I prefer,” she says.

Her kids, however, enjoy them. “My kids actually did do like it surprisingly,” she adds. Despite the taste, she notes they have “a lot of fat, a lot more fat than protein.”

Is it worth it? Maybe – flavorful and kid-approved, but heavier than expected.

8. Lentil potatoes and veggies

Essig makes a sheet pan meal using Trader Joe’s lentils and a frozen potato-veggie mix. “I know there’s a lot of oil in this and I don’t love it, let’s be honest,” she says. “But when you use convenience foods, you’re going to sacrifice something.”

She mixes the lentils and veggies, bakes them until crispy, and explains, “There’s not a lot on the lentils, but the potatoes, there’s almost a little too much. So married together, it works out great.”

After trying it, she says, “It’s good. It’s good with the lentils too… not the healthiest dish, no, but it’s pretty good and it’s something my kids will eat.”

Is it worth it? Yes – comforting and convenient with solid flavor.

9. Mushroom sandwich

Essig uses Trader Joe’s seasoned mushrooms and ciabatta bread to build a fast, flavorful sandwich. “There’s plenty of oil and flavor on these mushrooms so you don’t need to add anything,” she says.

After toasting the bread and assembling the sandwich, she takes a bite and says, “That is a very tasty mushroom sandwich.” Her daughter agrees, calling it “delicious” and adding: “Mushroom sandwiches – 10 out of 10.”

Is it worth it? Yes – easy, flavorful, and family-approved.

10. Glass noodles stir fry

YouTube/ PlantWhys You can easily whip up a stir fry in a pinch

This quick meal uses Korean sweet potato glass noodles and flavored tofu. Essig microwaves the noodles and pan-fries the tofu, plating it all in five minutes. “This isn’t going to win any awards, but it’s pretty good,” she says. “If you like simplicity… this was so quick to put together.”

She gives it a personal rating of “like a five out of 10,” but later changes it. “I’m going to have to change my score on the glass noodles ‘cause my kids actually really like them,” she says. “So the glass noodles – seven out of 10.”

Is it worth it? Maybe – great for speed and kid-friendly, but light on flavor.

11. Vegetable soup dumplings

Essig tries the steamed vegetable soup dumplings but isn’t thrilled. “It’s very salty. I mean it tastes good, it’s not very fresh. I don’t love it.” She explains the meal’s nutritional profile – 230 calories, 9g of fat, and just 4g of protein – before concluding: “Too salty, too greasy, not fresh enough… I don’t think I would buy these again.”

Is it worth it? No – not fresh enough and too salty for her taste.

12. Sausage pizza

She builds a quick pizza using Trader Joe’s dough, marinara, and beefless ground beef. “I still don’t use cheese. My kids are fine if I’m just making it at home.” After baking it at 450°F for 10 to 12 minutes, she pulls it out of the oven: “Look at that. Looks so good. Whoa, yum.”

They dig in and give it glowing praise. “Actually really good,” she says.

Is it worth it? Yes – a big hit with the whole family.

13. Enchilada casserole

This microwavable enchilada casserole comes with vegan cheese and solid flavor. “It’s good. It’s pretty decent… kind of what you would expect.” She admits, “It tastes like a microwave meal… a good microwave meal. Nothing like a fresh enchilada casserole though.”

Her son tries it and gives a lukewarm response. “Yeah, it’s good. It’s not like, wow, this is the best meal ever.” Essig agrees: “It’s good. It’s not bad. It’s nothing to write home about though.” She gives it a six out of 10.

Is it worth it? Maybe – not terrible, but don’t expect anything special.

14. Chickpea kale salad

This grab-and-go option doesn’t need any prep. Essig simply dumps it on a plate and stirs in the puffed red rice. “It has chickpeas in it so it’ll help you stay fuller longer,” she says. After mixing, she digs in: “Trader Joe’s, this one’s good, fresh, yummy. I love the crispy rice. Holy cow, it’s so good.”

She adds: “It doesn’t feel like gross and microwavey… This one’s a winner. Winner winner chickpea dinner.” She gives it a 10 out of 10 and calls it “a great go-to meal if you’re in a pinch.”

Is it worth it? Yes – a fresh, filling salad that lives up to the hype.

15. Udon noodle salad

Essig heats this salad and pairs it with teriyaki baked tofu for extra protein. After dressing it up with the included sauce and peanuts, she says, “Look at this beautiful meal. Who says eating healthy has to take a ton of time?”

She calls it “so good, so so good” and rates it a 10 out of 10. “There’s no way one person could eat all this food,” she says. “You can make this last for multiple meals.”

Is it worth it? Yes – quick, beautiful, and filling.

16. Green noodles

She finishes with a green noodle dish using Trader Joe’s vegan kale, cashew, and basil pesto, plus Italian sausage and stir-fry veggies. “The pesto alone is actually not very good,” she admits, so she adds nutritional yeast and salt. “I don’t measure. I sprinkle.”

After plating up the vibrant dish, she takes a bite: “I mean, that’s good. That’s real good.”

Is it worth it? Yes. Big flavor and easy to customize.

You can find more grocery hauls, vegan recipes, and vlogs on the PlantWhys YouTube Channel.

