Vogue To Stop Featuring Fur In All Editorial Content And Advertising

Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT) has been putting "sustained pressure" on parent company Condé Nast

Photo shows a fashionably-dressed woman looking through a rack of fur coats Vogue will no longer showcase fur, with the exception of subsistence byproducts and indigenous practices - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Vogue will no longer feature new animal fur in editorial content or advertising.

The news follows the departure of former Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in June, who famously championed real fur and once said that fake fur is less sustainable.

Vogue is owned by the global media company, Condé Nast, which has shared updated sustainability guidelines stipulating fur-free content. Along with Vogue, Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and GQ publications will also be affected.

“Across our titles, we do not feature new animal fur in editorial content or advertising. Our guidelines recognize defined exceptions, including byproducts of subsistence and indigenous practices,” wrote Condé Nast on its website.

As one of the most prominent fashion publications in the world, Vogue’s newly fur-free status is particularly significant. Condé Nast’s decision to ditch fur also came after nine months of “sustained pressure” by the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT), including repeated residential picketing and hundreds of protests.

“Condé Nast’s shift away from fur is a long overdue nod to the values of modern, ethical consumers who reject cruelty in fashion,” said CAFT executive director Suzie Stork. “But our work isn’t finished, we are now focusing our full attention on Berluti and the other LVMH [Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy] holdouts that continue to profit from the cruel fur trade.”

Shift away from fur is ‘long overdue’

Photo shows someone sewing the buttons on a fur coat
Adobe Stock Fur production has fallen significantly in recent years

Condé Nast and Vogue’s move away from traditional animal fur represents a broader shift across the fashion industry towards cruelty-free and sustainable alternatives.

Earlier this year, Fur Free Alliance reported that global fur production has dropped by 85 percent over the past ten years, reaching its lowest level since 2010. Between 2023 and 2024 alone, global production fell by 40 percent, reflecting changing attitudes to animal welfare, the environment, and to fur, specifically. Meanwhile, Humane World For Animals has noted the significant increase in brands and companies producing and using fur-free alternatives.

