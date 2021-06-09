Cult brand Vans is launching a vegan-friendly ‘Earth conscious’ sneaker range.
The American skateboard and shoe company has debuted its Eco Theory capsule in the US.
Vegan Vans
It features four of the brand’s best-selling sneakers, including its iconic checkered slip-ons and 38 Decon hightops. Prices start from $65.
All sneakers feature an organically grown cotton canvas – made from natural seeds and without the use of pesticides and harmful chemicals – as well as water-based inks and glues.
The collection also features hemp laces – a natural fiber that is ‘durable, anti-microbial, and manages water’.
Vans says this requires less water and acreage to grow, is a pesticide-resistant crop, and extracts metals from the soil.
Moreover, the well-known rubber compound has also been updated to remove 100 percent of petroleum-based/fossil fuel rubber – replacing it with natural rubber.
‘Earth-conscious’
“Being earth-conscious means more than just utilizing responsibly sourced materials,” Vans said.
“It means taking a holistic approach to health and sustainability.
“These key values are the guiding principles in crafting this collection, with the goal being to make a more thoughtful product from the ground up.”
Vans pro surfer Dane Gudauskas announced the launch.
According to Hypebeast, he said: “Sustainability has to be at the forefront of Vans for the future.
“It’s a fantastic moment to own the space and contribute to a more sustainable way of producing.”