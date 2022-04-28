Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mushrooms are the new black. At least, that’s what Stella McCartney wants us to think this summer.

With psychedelic prints and “biophilic” cut-out designs, the brand’s new Summer 2022 range is inspired by the wonders of mushrooms. (The 2019 documentary Fantastic Fungi was a key source of inspiration for the collection.)

Standout items include the viscose-based Cut-Out Knit Bodysuit (available in Cerulean Blue and Coral Red), a vibrant Chilli Red Twill Jacket, a multicolored Hallucinogenic Cut-Out Top, and a flowing, sculptured Fringed Sleeveless Top.

Choosing mushrooms

The brand’s website reads: “Mushrooms do not get the attention they deserve, largely because many do not understand them or are afraid of them. Our Summer 2022 collection chooses to optimistically celebrate fungi.”

Fungi have significant climate-healing potential; they increase soil biodiversity, helping to boost the health of the earth and improve carbon sequestration. They can also degrade pollutants, including oil and even plastic.

On top of all of this, mushrooms are increasingly appearing in the fashion world—and not just as inspiration. Material solutions company Bolt Threads, for example, makes high-quality leather from mycelium (the root structure of mushrooms), called Mylo.



Stella McCartney has already used Mylo in a few limited edition pieces. And later this year, the brand will release the Frayme Mylo, “the world’s first-ever commercial luxury bag” made from the material.

A mostly vegan collection

The new summer collection mostly features vegan materials. It’s totally free of leather, feathers, and fur, but some garments do feature silk.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), in order to loosen and unravel their cocoons, silkworms are often boiled alive.



But in the future, Stella McCartney hopes to rely on Bolt Threads’ Microsilk instead. The vegan material, inspired by spiders and the way they weave their webs, has already featured in a few garments, including a biodegradable tennis dress created by Adidas and Stella McCartney.



The current Summer 2022 collection is available to shop now.