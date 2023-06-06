 Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Vegan Brand LØCI Unveils Corn Leather Sneakers
Celebrities Fashion Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Vegan Brand LØCI Unveils Corn Leather Sneakers

LØCI is quickly becoming a well-established shoe brand, using only vegan materials

By

3 Minutes Read

Plant-based advocate and celebrity actor Leonardo DiCaprio Leonardo DiCaprio regularly invests in sustainable brands - Media Credit: JEP Celebrity Photos / Alamy Stock Photo
Your ad here?

Advertisement

London-based shoe brand LØCI has unveiled its latest collection, a line of vegan sneakers made from corn leather. 

According to the brand, the shoes “replicate the luxurious look and feel” of animal leather. They are made from 50 percent maize waste and 50 percent recycled polyurethane, and are said to be 63 percent biodegradable. They are also up to four times more durable than animal leather. 

The new collection is mostly made up of black and white sneakers, with some pairs coming in red, green, and blue. They are all handmade in Portugal, and described as “for the eco conscious trendsetter.”

New Loci vegan trainers made from plant-based corn leather
LØCI The new collection is available to shop online now

The rise of LØCI

LØCI was founded in 2021, and it’s quickly establishing itself as a key player in the plant-based shoe space. Leonardo DiCaprio invested in the brand last year, and its celebrity fans include Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, and Mila Kunis. 

“We believe that the measure of our success lies in the magnitude of our impact,” said CEO Emmanuel Eribo in a statement. “Today, it is crucial to go beyond creating exceptional products; we are here to drive change. That is why it is always imperative for us to think differently and swim against the tide.”

A pair from the new corn leather collection from Vegan sneaker brand LØCI
LØCI LØCI makes use of recycled plastic to create its shoes

One of LØCI’s USPs is that it uses recycled plastic bottles where possible, while also incorporating materials like recycled nylon and brass, cork, bamboo, and natural rubber replace, rather than animal leather. 

LØCI has claimed that it’s prevented around one million plastic bottles from being discarded. It also donates 10 percent of sales to marine organizations SEE Turtles and Sea Shepherd. 

Leonardo DiCaprio supports sustainable brands

Plant-based advocate and celebrity actor Leonardo DiCaprio
UPI / Alamy Stock Photo This isn’t the first time DiCaprio has invested in a vegan brand

Speaking about his decision to invest in LØCI, DiCaprio previously said in a statement that he was “proud” to support a brand “dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact, and centered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear.”

The actor has also supported a number of other sustainable fashion brands, including Vitrolabs and Allbirds. He’s also invested in the cultivated meat sector, as well as Lewis Hamilton’s vegan chain Neat Burger.

Those interested can view the new LØCI maize collection here. Prices for the “corn” sneakers start at $215 (£173), and they are available to order online now.

Tagged

fashion

investment

leonardo dicaprio

shoes

sneakers
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Jordan and Jeremy Allen, plant-based founders of All Love No Beef
Health & Fitness
‘We Reversed Alopecia On Plant-Based Diets – Here’s What We Ate’

5 minutes to read

Granulated sugar and sugar cubes, which are often made from bone char, on a wooden spoon
Food
Is Sugar Vegan? The Ongoing Debate Explained

5 minutes to read

A child with digestive problems being consoled by her mother on the sofa
Health & Fitness
Swap Meat For Veg To Help Kids Avoid Digestive Issues, Study Suggests

4 minutes to read

Vegan donuts from Doughnut Time in the UK
Food
The Best Vegan Donuts To Buy In The USA And UK

8 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active