Vegan Cosmetics Market Could Exceed $28.5 Billion By 2031

The global vegan cosmetics market may exceed USD $28.5 billion by 2031.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the vegan cosmetics market will continue to develop and grow over the next few years, thanks in part to evolving consumer attitudes towards ingredients, environmental sustainability, animal cruelty, and clean beauty products.

Allied Market Research predicts that the vegan cosmetics market will continue growing at a CAGR of 5.9 percent to pass $28.5 billion in the early 2030s.

The company’s new report, titled Vegan Cosmetics Market: Opportunities and Forecast, predicted that North America will continue to dominate the market. However, Allied Market Research has also hypothesized that the Asia-Pacific region would experience the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.7 percent.

The market research company cited vegan cosmetic products’ perceived health halo, particularly in contrast to synthetic or artificial options, as a key factor in the sector’s growth. The company also noted an uptick in people’s disposable incomes.

An increasing number of people are following vegan and vegetarian diets, while a significant proportion of non-vegan consumers also opt for cruelty-free and plant-based options to prioritize “clean” beauty and avoid animal testing.

The market was worth approximately $16.6 billion in 2021 and $19.2 billion in 2024.

Vegan cosmetics and cruelty-free beauty

Adobe Stock Young people, in particular, prioritize clean and cruelty-free beauty products

According to a 2023 survey by V-Label International, 84 percent of consumers say they wouldn’t buy animal-tested beauty products. Eighty-five percent regularly use cruelty-free and vegan cosmetics, while 86 percent would like to buy more.

Young people are particularly concerned with cruelty-free beauty, and research by Statista indicates that just 12 percent of Generation Z would purchase non-cruelty-free brands, while 50 percent said that they would not.

