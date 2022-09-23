Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of 'Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood' in London Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of 'Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood' in London - Media Credit: SOPA Images Limited / Alamy Stock Photo
Did Brad Pitt Just Launch The Most Expensive Celebrity Vegan Skincare Line To Date?

The first rule of celebrity vegan skincare club is don't talk about how expensive it is

Actor Brad Pitt has unveiled Le Domaine. The new genderless vegan skincare line features olive oil and grape extracts from his own French vineyard, Château Miraval.

Four products are confirmed currently, including a cleanser, two creams, and a serum. The least expensive item in the range is the cleanser, which comes in at $80 (£70). The other three formulations each cost more than $300 (£265). This makes it potentially one of the most expensive celebrity-backed collections to date.

It appears that a former flame was at least partially influential in Pitt’s decision to launch a skincare line. Speaking to Vogue, he said: “I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]’s done [with Goop]. She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire.” 

Pitt worked with existing business partners from the Perrin family. The organic wine growers in the Southern Rhône Valley previously collaborated with the actor to produce a successful rosé wine line.

What is commanding the high price tag?

Pitt and his development team have used two expensive patented active ingredients in the formulas. Called GSM10 and ProGR3, both claim to offer advanced anti-aging capabilities for all skin types.

GSM10, which helps to prevent collagen breakdown, is the result of a decade of research into the efficiency of Grenache grape seeds and Syrah grape seeds and skins. ProGR3 has been developed using chamomile, green tea, and plant extracts and has been shown to improve visible signs of aging.

Also driving up the price is the local approach to ingredients selection. All components are listed as having a “100 percent traceable origin,” with between 96 and 99 percent coming from natural sources.

Combined, the ingredients have created an uncertified vegan skincare range. There is no clarification on the cruelty-free status. However, cosmetics animal testing is banned in France, thanks to a 2009 EU-wide ban.

Tapping into the sustainable trend

In addition to jumping on the popular celebrity vegan beauty trend, Pitt’s brand seeks to earn eco credibility with conscious packaging choices.

All of the products are refillable, with containers made from glass, with oak caps. The wood is sourced from leftover wine barrels. Plastic is kept to a minimum but features in refill containers. When needed, all plastic is said to be post-consumption recycled material, which can be recycled afterward.

Also prioritizing sustainable packaging, Stella McCartney also recently launched her own skincare range. Certified vegan and cruelty-free, the entire portfolio has been designed to minimize emissions and was audited by an independent sustainability consultancy prior to being unveiled.

McCartney’s line is on the higher end of the price scale but is still dwarfed by Pitt. The most expensive product in the “STELLA” range comes in at $140, less than half of most of Pitt’s items.

Taking the Kardashian crown

Prior to Pitt’s pricey launch, Kim Kardashian came under fire for her own vegan skincare line’s pricing. Costing $673 for a nine-piece collection, SKKN by Kim has been accused of up-charging due to Kardashian’s celebrity status.

“The products don’t look like they’re anything groundbreaking or novel that you couldn’t find elsewhere, and there are much more affordable products on the market that have very similar formulations,” certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi told USA Today.

Kardashian was also lambasted for claiming that her skincare is highly sustainable when in fact, her products feature non-recyclable plastic outer sleeves for aesthetic purposes.

Find out more about Le Domaine and its range of products here.

