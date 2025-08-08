5 Proven Habits That Make a Healthy Plant-Based Diets Easy To Stick To

Committing to a healthier lifestyle can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re constantly bombarded with conflicting nutrition advice and a million new recipes to try. But what if sticking to a whole foods, plant-based diet could not only be simple, bus also enjoyable?

That’s exactly what Dillon and Reebs Holmes prove in their latest video on Well Your World, their popular YouTube channel dedicated to making healthy eating fast, easy, and sustainable. Known for their no-oil recipes, Instant Pot hacks, and community-driven meal plans, the Holmeses have built a following of plant-based eaters looking for realistic guidance.

In a recent video, the couple shares the five habits that helped them stay on track with a whole food, plant-based lifestyle, without the stress.

1. Simplify your meals with a rotation

Instead of meal planning from scratch every week, Dillon and Reebs recommend rotating between five to 10 go-to meals you already know and love.

“Find a few things that you know you love and eat them until you get sick of them,” Dillon says. They even tape a list of their meals to the pantry door to eliminate decision fatigue. “You want to be able to open your door, be like boom, that’ll do, and then get to making it really quickly and out of the kitchen.” The idea is to reduce the mental effort it takes to eat healthy.

2. Try just a couple of new recipes a month

Rather than overwhelming yourself with dozens of new meals, the Holmeses advise swapping just one or two meals in your rotation every month.

“You don’t have to switch out your whole rotation at once,” Dillon says. “Just grab a couple.” This habit keeps things fresh without making you feel like you’re constantly reinventing your kitchen. “Don’t clutter your space or your mind with too many recipes.”

By focusing on a few, you’re more likely to master them, reduce waste, and make your grocery shopping easier.

3. Always be prepared for off-days

Life throws curveballs – late meetings, surprise visits, or just low-energy days. Having backup options ready helps you stay on track.

“You know your lifestyle,” Reebs says, “so you know if there’s going to be moments where you’re called to a work meeting after hours or you have to go visit your loved one at the care center.” Their solution? Stock up on freezer meals, have your pantry staples ready, and keep things like prepped soups on hand. “You’re not always going to want to do any effort at all,” Dillon adds.

4. Stay consistent, even on weekends

One of the biggest lessons the Holmeses share is that consistency makes everything easier – even on so-called “cheat” days.

“It has been way easier just being completely compliant with the healthy eating,” Dillon says. “I’m not saying you have to do anything special, except don’t go eat junk.” Letting junk food sneak in, especially on weekends or nights out, tends to throw them off course. “Then the next day you’ve got these cravings coming back,” he explains.

Instead of indulging, they suggest finding nonfood-related activities to fill social time. “Eat the food first and then go do a nonfood-related activity,” Dillon says. It’s a habit that’s helped them avoid spiraling into unhealthy patterns. “Save it for something that is truly a special occasion, not just because it’s Saturday.”

5. Connect with your community

Finally, staying connected to like-minded eaters is one of the most powerful ways to maintain a healthy routine.

“I’ve felt really connected lately and that’s why I’ve been tearjerking at every video it feels like,” Reebs says. They credit their live cooking show, Facebook group, and YouTube community for helping them stay focused. “We need you as much as you need us.”

Reebs also revisits favorite books and podcasts to keep her mindset strong: “I need that to be at the forefront of my mind to drown out some of that other noise.”

If you’ve been struggling to stick to a healthy, plant-based routine, these five habits from Well Your World offer a refreshingly doable blueprint. From simplifying your meal choices to leaning on community, Dillon and Reebs prove that a healthy plant-based diet doesn’t have to be complicated – it just has to be consistent.

For more tips and recipes for a healthy, whole food vegan lifestyle, check out the Well Your World YouTube channel.

