The Ultimate 5-Step Plan To Go Vegan Overnight

Nicole Whittle, who runs a plant-based YouTube channel, recently shared a video on how to go vegan overnight using a five-step checklist. Known online as Vegan Beauty Girl, Whittle creates practical, lifestyle-focused vegan content and has become a familiar voice in the plant-based space. Her channel blends honest advice with easy-to-follow guides, all rooted in her personal journey that started back in 2007.

In this video, Whittle speaks directly to the “All or Nothing gang” – people who thrive on a fresh start and want to make the leap to veganism without a long transition period. She’s been there herself. After learning about the treatment of animals in the egg and dairy industries, she says she “couldn’t be responsible for that,” and went vegan immediately. The checklist she outlines is designed to remove guesswork and overwhelm for anyone ready to make the change right now.

Here’s a breakdown of her five-step plan.

Step 1: find your why

Whittle starts with motivation. Whether it’s for the animals, the environment, or personal health, she emphasizes the need to connect with a strong reason. She encourages viewers to watch documentaries like Earthlings, Game Changers, or Cowspiracy to understand the impact of their choices.

She explains that discovering the cruelty in egg production, where male chicks are killed at birth, was a turning point for her: “I realized they didn’t have to be on my plate for them to be dying.” This moral clarity was the push she needed to cut out all animal products and stay consistent with her values.

Step 2: clear out your kitchen

Next, Whittle advises a full sweep of your kitchen. Check ingredients, remove anything non-vegan, and donate it if you can. This step isn’t just about food – it’s about removing temptation and mentally committing to the change.

She recalls being shocked at how many everyday products contained animal ingredients, but she quickly realized that plenty of pantry staples were already vegan.

Step 3: plan your next food shop

Shopping with a new mindset takes time, and Whittle encourages patience. Start with what you already know and love -just find vegan versions. She recommends scanning labels, looking for the vegan symbol, and using online communities to double-check ingredients.

Rather than overhauling your meals, she suggests replicating familiar dishes with plant-based swaps. Vegan sausages, dairy-free pesto, and alt meats can help ease the transition. This step is all about learning and adapting.

Many products carry vegan labels, but you can check the ingredients of any you’re not sure about

Step 4: find your community

Going vegan doesn’t mean going it alone. Whittle emphasizes the value of support – whether online or in-person. Social platforms, forums, and local meet-ups can offer recipes, encouragement, and tips.

“Veganism just felt a lot cozier and warmer and community-based for me when the internet came about,” she says.

Step 5: expand to other areas of life

Once food is handled, Whittle suggests taking things further – when you’re ready. Swapping out toiletries, cosmetics, and cleaning products can align your lifestyle with vegan values. She warns that it doesn’t need to happen overnight and encourages a slower, more affordable approach for this step.

She notes that even years after switching her diet, she still occasionally found non-vegan items lingering in her bathroom drawer. That’s normal – and nothing to stress over.

