5 Unexpected Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Transform Your Life

Most people know that going vegan will change what’s on their plate, but they don’t always anticipate how much it will change everything else in their lives. From social dynamics to personal growth, the shift to a plant-based lifestyle often reaches far beyond food.

In her video “What They Don’t Tell You About Going Vegan,” Nisha Vora offers a revealing look at these lesser-known transformations, sharing some of the most important things she wishes she’d known when she made the switch.

Vora, who runs the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel, is a Harvard grad and a former corporate lawyer-turned-content creator. She uses her platform to teach people how to cook healthy vegan meals while sharing practical advice for navigating a vegan lifestyle.

This video is an excellent guide for anyone considering veganism or looking to better understand the transition. Watch the video below for all of Vora’s learnings.

People will ask a lot of questions

Vora notes that something that will surprise you when you first go vegan is the reactions you’ll get from people.

“I was not prepared for the amount and frequency of questions I got,” Vora says. From inquiries about protein and assumptions that she’d be eating only salads, to philosophical debates about food ethics, she quickly learned that curiosity – often mixed with skepticism – was inevitable. Developing “stock answers” helped her respond calmly and confidently without draining herself emotionally.

You’ll grow a thicker skin

Jokes at the expense of vegans are more common than she expected. “Just because you’ve given up eating animals and animal products, you don’t have to lose your sense of humor,” she says.

But there’s a line. When jokes become offensive, especially around animal suffering, Vora doesn’t let them slide. Instead, she advocates for balancing assertiveness with grace.

That said, she also appreciates a good-natured joke. When people say vegans can’t stop talking about being vegan, she laughs and admits: “It’s funny and it’s true. Look at me, I’m vegan and that’s literally all I talk about on this channel.”

Planning becomes second nature

“Since going vegan, I’ve been surprised by how much of a planner I’ve become,” Vora notes. Whether checking restaurant menus ahead of time, calling hosts about parties, or packing snacks for flights, Vora has learned that a little preparation goes a long way. Apps, freezer meals, and homemade snacks help her stay on track. Vora’s go-to travel snacks include trail mix, bananas and nut butter packs, her breakfast cookies, and roasted chickpeas.

The eating gets even better

Vora assumed a vegan diet would be boring, but she was ready to do it for the animals and the planet. Instead, it opened up an entirely new world of flavors. “Without the mentality of ‘I have to have a piece of meat on my plate,’ and then build everything around it, I found that I had so much more flexibility and creativity,” she says. From cauliflower tacos to creamy lentil pastas, her meals became more inventive, and more enjoyable.

Comfort foods are still on the table

YouTube/Nisha Vora Going plant-based doesn’t mean giving up comfort food

Being vegan doesn’t mean abandoning beloved dishes. For example, around Thanksgiving, Vora still enjoys mashed potatoes, cornbread, and mac and cheese. On date-night she still makes mushroom risotto, and when summer rolls around, it’s time for her incredible peach cobbler, just with plant-based swaps. Her comfort food recipes remain a favorite among her audience, proving that ethical eating can still be indulgent.

You can find more plant-based lifestyle tips and recipes on the Rainbow Plant Life YouTube channel.

