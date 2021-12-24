Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 12-year-old girl from Kingsbridge, UK, has sent hundreds of Christmas presents to rescue dogs at animal shelters.

Jess Colton, part of a self-professed dog-loving family, started putting the project together in October, Plymouth Live reports.

Colton collected dog treats, new toys, coats, collars, leads, blankets, and dog beds from members of the community. Some people sent money to Colton for her to purchase something on their behalf.

The pre-teen also set up an Amazon wishlist, so that those who were not local could donate too.

Colton managed to make up 100 shoeboxes “filled to the brim” with pet gifts, as well as two larger boxes for presents that wouldn’t fit in a shoebox.

The animal lover delivered the gifts to Woodside Animal Welfare Trust and Gables Dogs and Cats Home.

‘She really put her heart into it’

Colton’s mother Suzi, who co-owns a local dog walking group called Waggles, spoke to Plymouth Live about her daughter’s initiative.

“We are really big Staffordshire lovers, and it started off when Jess wanted to make a gift box and send it to Staffie and Stray Rescue in Bournemouth last year. So she made two gift boxes, and put her pocket money in there and sent them off,” Suzi explained.

Things “escalated” after the fact, when 12-year-old Colton said she wanted to donate one hundred gift boxes the following year.

“Jess sorted all the boxes out, which one went into which box, colour coordinated some as well and she was saying ‘this one’s for a puppy and this one’s for an older dog.’ She really put her heart into it,” Suzi said.

“When you deliver them and see all the work they do, it’s really lovely and on Christmas day we will get videos of the dogs opening the shoeboxes – which makes it all worthwhile.

“Every dog will actually have one, I think Gables said they have 50 dog residents, and Woodside has 32 – so every dog will have one … So a huge thank you to you all who donated and supported us. It feels absolutely fantastic that every dog in their care will receive a box on Christmas day full of toys and treats.”