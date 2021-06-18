Reading Time: < 1 minute

British cooking TV series Come Dine With Me is set to air its first plant-based special. The Channel 4 show is inviting vegans and vegetarians in Bath and Bristol to host two meat-free episodes.

Four contestants will come together for one week. Every night, one contestant will cook a 3-course meal. The top contestant of the week will win £1,000.

The filming usually takes place inside each of the contestants’ homes. However, the episodes will be filmed in an independent location due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Vegan Cooking

More and more cooking shows are showcasing plant-based food. Earlier this year, vegan cooking show New Day New Chef received two Taste Awards.

The program, which streams on Amazon Prime, picked up awards for Best Series Pilot and Best Filmed Home Episodes of Film. Viewers voted for both categories.

NBA pro DeAndre Jordan hosted a vegan cooking show earlier this year. Called Cooking Clean, the program premiered on Players TV, an athlete-owned lifestyle and culture network.

Jordan told PBN: “My hope is that Cooking Clean provides helpful insight into the life-changing benefits of plant-based foods and inspires audiences to embrace a more sustainable diet.”

Those interested in applying for Come Dine With Me can do so online. Applications close on September 10.