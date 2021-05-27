Reading Time: 2 minutes

NBA legend DeAndre Jordan is hosting a vegan cooking show on a major TV network.

The basketball star will demonstrate his culinary skills and share a slew of healthy plant-based recipes alongside guest chefs.

Cooking Clean will premiere on PlayersTV – an athlete-owned lifestyle and culture TV network and media giant.

DeAndre Jordan’s vegan cooking show

The eigh-part series debuts on May 30, with 30-minute episodes being released weekly.

It is an extension of Mindful Life – a lifestyle brand launched by Players TV and Jordan last year.

Moreover, recipes from each episode will be adapted and compiled into an interactive Mindful Life e-cookbook that will be released at the end of the season.

“I hope ‘Cooking Clean’ provides helpful insight into the life-changing benefits of plant-based foods.” DeAndre Jordan, NBA Star

In a statement sent to PBN, Jordan said: “Living a mindful life is transformative for your mind, body, spirit.. It’s much simpler than people think.

“I launched Mindful Life last year with PlayersTV to invite audiences to join me on my wellness journey as I explore the many ways to practice mindfulness in our everyday lives.

“Cooking Clean is one part of that journey. Since what you put in your body affects your overall well-being.

“My hope is that Cooking Clean provides helpful insight into the life-changing benefits of plant-based foods and inspires audiences to embrace a more sustainable diet.”

The star then concluded: “It’s been a dream of mine to share my passion for food while having some fun in the kitchen.”

‘Nutritional benefits’

Deron Guidrey is the Co-Founder of PlayersTV. He added: “Now more than ever, athletes are focusing on healthy eating and mindful living… DeAndre played a major role in championing this movement.

“He’s brought much-needed awareness to the nutritional benefits of a plant-based lifestyle; we’re excited to launch the first ever athlete-led plant-based cooking show.

“The series is representative of our larger mission of giving fans unprecedented access to their favorite athletes, while offering players a platform and resources to storytell around the topics and issues that matter most to them.”

Guidrey also said he is ‘excited’ to have plant-based partners on board such as Eat Just and Beyond Meat to ‘bring the show to life’.

