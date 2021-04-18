Reading Time: < 1 minute

The vegan cooking show New Day New Chef, which streams on Amazon Prime, has scooped two prestigious Taste Awards – considered by many as ‘the Oscars of food’.

New Day New Chef

It scooped awards for Best Series Pilot and Best Filmed Home Episodes of Film – against some ‘meat-heavy competition’. Both were chosen by viewers.

The show is presented by the award-winning journalist and author Jane Velez-Mitchell. Moreover, it is produced through her non-profit organization, the JaneUnchained News Network.

Episodes feature renowned vegan figures such as chefs, athletes, and actors.

‘Joyous experience’

Vegan advocate and charity founder Maggie Baird featured on the show

Upon announcing the news, Velez-Mitchell said: “We wanted to show that whipping up plant-based meals is a joyous experience.

“There’s an infinite variety of combos in veggies, legumes, grains, nuts, and fruits. Today we can put an interesting vegan spin on every traditional dish. You might say vegan cooking is the New Nouvelle Cuisine.”

This season won praise for its focus on the work of Maggie Baird and her charity, Support + Feed. Additionally, Baird’s daughter, pop sensation Billie Eilish featured on the show.

Success

New Day New Chef had humble beginnings, spawned from a Facebook Live show. This was also hosted by Velez-Mitchell in 2015. It has since seen huge success.

Moreover, the show is now available in the US, Canada, England, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

‘There’s a new appetite for plant-based food. And we’re serving recipes and information to a large, curious community of foodies and home cooks who want to put their ethics on their plate’, Velez-Mitchell told PBN after it went global.

You can watch New Day New Chef here