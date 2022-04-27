In a grueling race of man against machine, Robbie Balenger, an ultra-runner known for competing in unique races, recently went up against a Tesla Model 3 electric car in a first-of-its-kind endurance race.
Both Balenger and the Tesla began at the same starting point approximately 250 miles outside of Austin, Texas. The vehicle was driven until its fully charged battery gave out at an average speed of 65 mph, and set a race distance of 242 miles.
Balenger then followed the exact same route as the Tesla, fighting against extreme heat, elevation changes, and minimal sleep, and was able to beat the vehicle by 100 feet in just under 77 hours.
“Initially, the goal was to beat the Tesa’s distance in 72 hours – in the ultra community, a respectable time for finishing a 100-mile race is 24 hours, so I was giving myself 3x that – however, three straight days of unrelenting 90+ degree weather killed that plan,” shared Balenger.
Running exclusively on plants
As a plant-based athlete, Balenger is passionate about pushing his body and mind to the very limits in order to promote the benefits of eating plant-based. He also credits his vegan diet for letting him go the distance for the various mammoth challenges that he sets for himself.
“I have two key considerations when it comes to my diet: environmentalism and performance – and Tesla excels at both. Outlasting a Tesla has been the longest single effort I have undertaken to date,” adds Balenger.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.