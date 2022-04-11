In what has been described as a modern Man versus Horse Marathon, vegan ultra-endurance runner Robbie Balenger is set to take on his latest mammoth athletic challenge.
Today, Balenger will go head-to-head with a Tesla Model 3 in an attempt to outrun the vehicle’s expected range of 267 miles with a time cap of 72 hours.
Both Balenger and the Tesla will start at the same point, at around 250 miles outside of Austin, TX.
The Tesla will take off with 100 percent charge and will be driven until it runs out of charge. Then Balenger will have 72 hours to beat that distance, following the very same route.
Up against extreme conditions
The plant-based athlete is not only going to have a Model 3 to compete with, but also the arid heat conditions, rolling hills, and fluctuating weather that Central Texas has to offer – and possibly a number of rattlesnakes too.
Typically, 100-mile races are completed within the space of 24 hours. Balenger’s challenge multiplies this by almost threefold, and after factoring in breaks, sleep, and the ticking clock, the race inevitably becomes more difficult.
In a recent press release, Balenger shared, “As a plant-based athlete, I have two key considerations when it comes to my diet: environmentalism and performance – and Tesla excels at both. Outlasting a Tesla will be the longest single effort I have undertaken. This excites me and terrifies me all at the same time, meaning I must be onto something good.”
Fueled by plants
Balenger is no stranger to pushing his body to the limits by taking on grueling endurance challenges. In 2019, he ran 3,175 miles across the states in just 75 days to promote the benefits of a plant-based diet.
“My goal is to inspire people all across this country to start paying more attention to what they put inside of their bodies, and to be an example of someone who has made a radical change and feels better for it,” the athlete said.
‘My hope is that this feat inspires others’
Balenger has even broken the record for the most laps run around New York’s Central Park in one day. There, he ran 16 full loops in 18 hours and 7 minutes, breaking the previous record of 11 loops.
“My hope is that this feat inspires others to leave their comfort zones and embrace innovation, be it by challenging their perceptions of their own physical limits, or making lifestyle changes that can have a positive effect on the planet,” Balenger explained.
Want To Support Our Work?
Can you lend us a hand? For the past six years, the team behind Plant Based News has worked tirelessly to create high-quality, high-impact content that sparks dialogue and shifts the conversation around agriculture, public health, animal welfare, and the climate crisis.
More than 2.8 million fans from 100+ countries read, share, engage, and connect with what we cover – and that number is growing all the time.
Unearthing the facts often buried deep by leading (and sometimes unethical) organizations, we pride ourselves on being completely independent from commercial control.
Perhaps most importantly, we keep our content free – because everyone should have access to, and the opportunity to engage with these discussions.
In the age of information, where internet users are bombarded with money-driven narratives and messaging, keeping thought-provoking, moving, and above all, honest content available to all is at the heart of what we do.
Our goal, of course, is for as many communities as possible to engage with our reporting, and open the minds of people around the world.
This is where you come in. If you’re in a position to do so, please consider supporting us from just $1, as a one-off or ongoing donation. Any amount helps us continue our mission and keep content free, for everyone.