Billie Eilish Eats Vegan Nuggets On ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Singer Billie Eilish recently appeared on comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg’s popular YouTube show “Chicken Shop Date,” on which she ate vegan nuggets and fries.

At the start of the episode, which was filmed in a London chicken shop, Dimoldenberg told Eilish: “I got you vegan chicken nuggets and chips for your lunch… Because I’m not available on the menu yet.” The singer then replied “Damn, I was really hoping that it could be you.”

Chicken Shop Date, which first launched in 2014, is a humorous web show that sees Dimoldenberg go on pretend “dates” with celebrities while eating fast food. The set-up sees Dimoldenberg interview big names, often with awkward – and occasionally flirtatious – conversation.

Elsewhere in the chat, Eilish asked Dimoldenberg who her “dream” date would be. To this, Eilish replied: “What do you mean apart from you?”. Eilish then laughed and said “you don’t want to date me,” prompting Dimoldenberg to question “why, because you’re busy?”, to which Eilish replied “yeah.”

Chicken Shop Date has previously welcomed a number of big name stars, including singers Shania Twain, Aj Tracey, and Jade Thirlwall. While guests are usually served meat during the interview, guests including Twain, drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash, and Eilish’s brother and fellow singer Finneas all ate vegan nuggets during theirs.

Billie Eilish’s veganism

Giulia Manfieri / Alamy Stock Photo Billie Eilish went vegan when she was 12

Eilish, who has won nine Grammy Awards, went vegan aged 12 after learning about the reality of animal agriculture.

“I was raised vegetarian, and I chose to stop eating all animal products when I was 12,” she previously said on social media. “Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn’t want any part of it.”

As well as being vegan for the animals, Eilish is an outspoken advocate for the environment.

“Climate change is a huge threat facing all of us,” she once said on Instagram. “But it is especially frightening for young people and for vulnerable communities who are really really going to suffer in our lifetimes.”

Eilish was named PETA’s “person of the year” back in 2021, and she previously released vegan Air Jordan sneakers and Air Force 1 in collaboration with Nike.

