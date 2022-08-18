A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket Plant-based meats cold be cleared from shelves from next Monday - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Business Culture Headlines Law Other News

Why South Africa’s Food Safety Agency Is Clearing Plant-Based Meat From The Shelves

Plant-based products with meat-related names could soon disappear from supermarkets in South Africa

By

4 Minutes Read

Plant-based meat products could be removed from South African supermarkets very soon.

As reported by Times Live, the state’s Food Safety Agency (FSA) will seize products labeled with processed meat-related names, like meatballs, sausages, biltong, and so on, from next Monday (August 22). 

The FSA is acting on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. The latter passed a ban on plant-based brands using meat-related terms earlier this year.

However, Fry Family Food (known widely as Fry’s) launched an objection to the ban in July. The brand is the country’s largest plant-based producer.

It maintains that, because of the objection, its products cannot be confiscated.

The brand argued that the department would instead have to “convene a tribunal to evaluate our objection.”

A formal objection to the ban

The LIVEKINDLY Collective owns Fry’s. It released a statement that reads: “In response to the direction issued to Fry’s in early July, LIVEKINDLY Collective Africa (on behalf of Fry’s) lodged a formal objection.”

“We followed the procedure set out in the Agricultural Products Standards Act which required we lodge the objection within 10 days of receiving the direction.”

It added that, according to the Act, the department had to convene a tribunal to evaluate the objection. The Collective continued: “No legal action, including product seizures, can be taken against Fry’s or LIVEKINDLY Collective Africa in terms of (the) FSA’s direction until that process had been completed.”

“It is therefore business as usual for all our brands, products, and customers until our objection has been finalized. To ensure that this is the case, today we will also send a formal reminder to the assignee that any action against our products would be premature and unlawful.”

Other plant-based companies, however, could still see their products seized on Monday. 

A letter outlining the FSA’s plan to confiscate the products, which is dated August 16, said that, under the Agricultural Product Standards Act, the agency will seize plant-based foods which use names “prescribed” for processed meats. 

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) said that it was “aware of the directive issued by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development” to “seize meat analogue products using product names prescribed for processed meat products.”

It added that meat analogues are not currently covered by current legislation. They are “also excluded from the scope of processed meat regulations.”

South African-based Garth Tavares, known as Cape Town Vegan, told Plant Based News that the decision to seize the vegan meat feels like a “witch-hunt against the plant-based and vegan sectors.”

He added: “I have absolute faith in the vegan community and their ability to stand up to the meat and dairy ‘giants’. Seeing how deeply this will affect an already decimated economy is incredibly shortsighted.”

The rise of plant-based meat 

Vegan meat substitutes have seen a staggering rise in popularity over the last few years. 

Globally, total consumption grew from 133 million kilograms in 2013 to 470 million kilograms in 2020.

Many meat producers maintain that labeling these products with “meat” terms is confusing for consumers. But plant-based brands state the opposite.

Fry’s marketing director Tammy Fry said earlier this year: “Our product descriptions play an important role in helping our consumers understand how to use our products.”

Plant-based meat is widely acknowledged by experts as more sustainable than its animal-based counterpart. A recent University of Oxford study of 57,000 food products, for example, suggested that veggie sausages and burgers are up to 10 times better for the planet than meat. 

Animal agriculture drives deforestation. Plus according to the United Nations, it is responsible for 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

The campaign against plant-based meat labels

South Africa isn’t the first place to attempt to crack down on plant-based meat. 

In 2020, the EU ruled that plant-based companies could label their products with terms like “burger” or “sausage.” This was after some animal agriculturists and meat producers brought forth a measure aiming to ban them from doing so. 

In November of last year, Spain rejected proposals to ban such labels after a campaign from a far-right group. 

Like South Africa, France also voted to ban plant-based brands from using “meat” words earlier this year. However, the ban was temporarily overturned by the country’s highest court. 

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is a writer and journalist based in London. She has been vegan since 2014 and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

frys family food plant-based meat South Africa
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vegan sushi burritos beside a glass of plant-based tuna on a background of fish in the ocean
Dinner
A person makes a burger on a grill
Environment
heading/latest

trending

A selection of plant-based meats in a supermarket Business
A person makes a burger on a grill Environment
Reduce Meat To Avoid Climate Breakdown, Says UK Government Food Advisor
a child with their arms out in the rain Environment
Rainwater Everywhere Is Now Unsafe To Drink, And Here’s Why
rabbit in a cage Activism
The US Department Of Transportation Is Moving Away From Animal Testing
Lolita performs in a pool at Miami Seaquarium Activism
Lolita The Orca ‘Could Finally Be Freed’ After Half A Century In Captivity
Balinese cow on a green meadow close up. Headlines
Could Foot And Mouth Disease Be The End Of Indonesia’s Livestock Sector?
woman wearing beige hat, wrist watch, turtleneck, brown faux fur coat poses in european city Activism
Copenhagen Fashion Week Commits To A Fur-Free Future
Stella McCartney poses on a red carpet with a green background Fashion
Stella McCartney Launches $200m Investment For Vegan And Sustainable Brands
Dinner
King Oyster Mushroom Nigiri Sushi with Ume Shiso (Vegan)
Two Ring-tailed lemurs, Lemur catta, at the Cape May County Zoo, New Jersey, Activism
USDA Must Now Publicly Report All Animal Welfare Violations In Zoos And Other Facilities
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x