X
Animals Environment Headlines Other News

Animal Agriculture Gets ‘Scandalous’ 77% Of EU CAP Subsidies Worth €39 Billion Per Year

Animal agriculture still receives most EU farming subsidies, even though plant foods feed more people

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows three pigs behind metal bars on a factory farm. A new report has found that the EU gives up to 77 percent of its annual CAP farming subsidies, worth roughly €39 billion, to high-emitting animal agriculture In 2020, animal farming received €39 billion out of €51 billion in CAP funding - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new report has found that the EU gives up to 77 percent of its annual CAP farming subsidies, worth roughly €39 billion, to high-emitting animal agriculture.

Beef and lamb receive approximately 580 times more subsidies than legumes per year, while dairy receives approximately 500 times more than nuts and seeds. In 2020, animal farming received €39 billion out of €51 billion CAP funding.

Read more: Will The UK Finally Ban Boiling Crabs Alive For Food? Here’s What You Need To Know

Foodrise, a non-profit working to “transform the food system” to fight climate change and promote social justice, published “CAP at the Crossroads” in February.

Martin Bowman, the senior campaigns manager at Foodrise, said, “It’s scandalous that such an unfair share of EU subsidies, worth billions of euros of EU taxpayers’ money, are being pumped into propping up high-emissions meat and dairy production and distorting European diets.”

According to the report, meat and dairy production received more than 10 times more CAP subsidies than fruit and vegetable production and over 16 times more than cereal production, even though animal products only make up around 32 percent of the calories and 64 percent of the protein consumed by people within the EU.

Globally, cereals, grains, and other plant-based foods are thought to make up approximately 82 percent of people’s calories and 63 percent of their protein. Furthermore, animal products cause up to 86 percent of embodied greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) from EU food production. Animal agriculture is the leading cause of climate change, ahead of even fossil fuels,

‘CAP is at a crossroads’

CAP (common agricultural policy) subsidies are a form of income support for farmers, and the European Parliament estimates that more than 5.9 million farmers benefited from the system in 2022. However, CAP incentivizes animal farming, and the majority of funding goes to larger producers rather than small farms.

Foodrise noted that there are calls for EU agricultural subsidies to be reformed in order to better support the uptake of healthy and sustainable diets, net-zero targets, and farmers themselves, including the EU’s Group of Chief Scientific Advisors, the European Court of Auditors, the World Bank, and the 2025 EAT-Lancet Commission.

“CAP is at a crossroads, and EU policymakers have a huge opportunity to switch course and take the action required to support a just transition to [a] healthy sustainable plant-rich diet,” said Bowman. “Which we know have the potential to boost farmer incomes, reduce reliance on imports, mitigate climate change, improve Europeans’ health, and restore nature.”

Read more: Amsterdam Bans Ads For Meat And Fossil Fuels In Public Spaces

‘Shameful’ use of EU subsidies for animal products ‘should end immediately’

Photo shows an aerial view of a large poultry farm among some forest
Adobe Stock Around 75 percent of EU meat is factory farmed

Lobbying from major meat and dairy companies has repeatedly undercut legislative conversations around the sector’s negative impact and continued subsidization.  More than 300 industrial agriculture lobbyists attended 2025’s COP30 climate talks in November, and a document that leaked last year indicated that the meat industry may have been behind the backlash directed at 2019’s EAT-Lancet Report.

In 2024, a study found that 82 percent of the EU’s agricultural subsidies support animal foods, making high-impact diets “artificially cheap” and thereby perpetuating an ongoing, unsustainable cycle of production and consumption.

“The shameful use of EU funds to promote meat and dairy to EU citizens – which is directly contrary to EU health and climate goals – should end immediately,” said Bowman.

Read more: Meat-Heavy US Nutrition Guidelines Will Require Millions Of Acres Of New Farmland

Tagged

animal agriculture

animals

environment

eu

news

subsidies

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active