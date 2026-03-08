Kids In Poland Are Now Guaranteed Access To Plant-Based School Meals

Children and young people in Poland are now guaranteed access to plant-based school meals for the first time.

The new regulations will apply to more than 6.8 million students in nearly 36 thousand educational institutions across Poland from September 1, 2026.

Poland’s Ministry of Health finalized and signed the regulation on plant-based foods in schools in February. The update was pledged last year and guarantees students access to “plant alternatives” to meat and dairy, and one plant-based meal per week.

Patrycja Homa, president of the ProVeg Foundation, said, “Introducing wholesome plant-based meals in schools is much more than just taking care of your health. It is also an investment in education that teaches children to make informed and responsible food choices that are beneficial to both themselves and the planet.”

The guidance stipulates that all schools must serve an entirely plant-based dish, ideally made with legumes, at least once per week. They can serve meat twice per week and fish once per week, but must provide “a plant alternative” to animal-based proteins. Schools may serve one flexible meal per week that can be either plant or fish-based, but at least twice per week, schools should also serve plant-based soup.

“Practical support for schools and kitchen staff will now be crucial so that new standards can be implemented in a real and accepted manner by students,” added Homa. “This is what educational and training activities carried out as part of the School On Plants program serve.”

‘Every child and teenager should have access to their preferred food’

Adobe Stock School shops in Poland are also now allowed to sell plant-based dairy alternatives

Previous research by the Green REV Institute found that nearly 80 percent of all school meals in Poland include meat, and in some cases, meat-based options make up the entire menu. The updated regulations are based on the EAT Lancet Commission’s mostly plant-based “Planetary Health Diet,” the widespread adoption of which could prevent more than 40,000 early deaths per day.

In addition to guaranteeing access to plant-based school meals, the regulation also makes it compulsory for schools to provide fruits or vegetables at every meal, a greater share of whole grains and vegetable-based fats, and seasonal, local, and organic products, where possible. It also ensures that fried food is limited to a maximum of two meals per week. School shops will now allowed to sell plant-based beverages and dairy alternatives, provided they are enriched with calcium and B12.

“Every child and teenager should have access to their preferred food, especially healthy and quality foods,” said Homa.

