X
Animals Culture Law & Politics

Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Calls On Elon Musk To Cut Animal Agriculture Subsidies

A template email to Elon Musk describes cuts to farming subsidies as "obvious and sensible"

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows billionaire Elon Musk The US spends billions on agricultural subsidies each year, most of which go to large animal farms - Media Credit: Michal Busko / Alamy Stock Photo

Emmy Award-winning journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell has called Elon Musk to cut US factory farming subsidies in order to save money and promote health.

Velez-Mitchell noted that the yet-to-be-passed Farm Bill features “massive subsidies” to the industrial animal agriculture sector and that cutting them would represent a “significant opportunity” for both cost savings and intervention in the country’s “growing health crisis.”

In addition to her work as a journalist, Velez-Mitchell is the founder of UnchainedTV, an animal rights-focused nonprofit streaming network. Writing about the topic for UnchainedTV, she urged other people to write to Musk and provided a petition-style template email.

“Taxpayers should not be providing corporate welfare to multinational corporations that emit more greenhouse gases than all forms of transportation combined and whose products harm our health, increase healthcare costs, and put the public at risk of deadly zoonotic disease outbreaks,” says the email. It also describes farming subsidy cuts as “obvious and sensible.”

Read more: Banks Urged To Stop Funding Animal Farms In New Open Letter

Subsidized agribusinesses perpetuate ‘an uneven playing field’

Photo shows a row of cows packed closely behind a concrete and metal fence
Adobe Stock Elon Musk would save billions if he cut funding for factory farming

Newly re-elected President Trump seeks to reduce federal spending and has launched The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – overseen by Musk – to do so. DOGE’s activities so far have met with lawsuits, chaos, and accusations of errors and exaggeration.

Meanwhile, the US spends an approximate yearly average of $20 billion on agricultural subsidies or direct farm program payments. The majority of these subsidies go to animal farms, and 99 percent of all livestock animals raised in the US are factory-farmed.

“Lobbyists representing the animal agriculture industry have long played a pivotal role in shaping the Farm Bill, investing tens of millions of dollars to influence lawmakers,” explained Velez-Mitchell. “Data from 2019 shows that the wealthiest one percent of farm operators received nearly a quarter of total subsidies, while the top ten percent garnered nearly two-thirds. Small, independent farms often struggle to compete against these heavily subsidized agribusinesses, perpetuating an uneven playing field.”

A Congressional Research Report from 2024 predicted a 10-year baseline projection of $1.36 trillion for animal agriculture subsidies. Subsidies keep the price of animal products artificially low, instead of promoting nutritious, sustainable, and cost-efficient plant-based foods.

Factory farming has a direct, negative impact on human health, and subsidizing it costs taxpayers money every year. In contrast, investment in plant foods and alternative proteins can have significant economic potential, with myriad health and environmental benefits.

Read more: Elon Musk Falsely Claims Animals ‘Don’t Make A Difference’ To Global Warming

Tagged

elon musk

farming

jane velez mitchell

subsidies

united states

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active