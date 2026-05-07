A Star-Studded Animated ‘Animal Farm’ Adaptation Just Hit Cinemas

A new, star-studded animated Animal Farm adaptation just arrived in cinemas.

The latest adaptation of George Orwell’s seminal 1945 novella is titled Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail, and was written by Nicholas Stoller (Platonic).

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The cast of Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail includes Seth Rogen (Platonic, The Studio), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Laverne Cox, Kieran Culkin, Kathleen Turner, and acclaimed vegan actor Woody Harrelson.

The film was directed and produced by Andy Serkis, who is still best known for his award-winning motion capture work, but has pivoted towards acting and directing. Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail is the fourth feature film he has directed.

As in the classic novella, the film follows a group of anthropomorphic farm animals who overthrow their human captors and create a new system of governance, which eventually fails due to the corruption that leadership and power bring.

To Orwell, farm animals were more than just a literary tool. In the introduction to the Ukrainian edition of Animal Farm, he described once seeing a young boy whipping a “huge” cart horse whenever it tried to turn. “It struck me that if only such animals became aware of their strength we should have no power over them, and that men exploit animals in much the same way as the rich exploit the proletariat,” Orwell wrote.

Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail was released on May 1, 2026. It premiered at BFI London Film Festival and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2025.

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‘Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail’

Angel Studios The new film has been in development for more than 15 years

According to Angel Studios, the owner of Animal Farm: A Cautionary Tail‘s US distribution rights, the film retains the original’s “satirical allegory of revolution and power” and fulfills “Orwell’s warning about the dangers of communism.”

Orwell’s Animal Farm notably featured an anti-Stalinist message. However, it also reflected how all systems of power, including capitalism and religion, can potentially lead to oppression, in a reflection of the author’s unilateral anti-authoritarianism.

Angel Studios is based in Provo, Utah, and is primarily associated with so-called values-based entertainment. Its productions often feature Christian themes.

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