Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Discuss Animal Agriculture In ‘Mufasa’ Interview

Vegan influencer Giuseppe Federici asked Rogen and Eichner about the impact of the meat industry

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner on the red carpet for the new Mufasa film Billy Eichner (left) and Seth Rogen star in the new "Mufasa" film - Media Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

In an interview for the new blockbuster Lion King prequel movie Mufasa: The Lion King, Timone and Pumba actors Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen were asked about animal agriculture’s devastating impact on the planet, rainforests, and animals. 

Vegan chef, influencer, and author of the vegan cookbook Cooking With Nonna Giuseppe Federici (known online by his social media handle @sepps) began the interview by asking them what foods they’d eat for the rest of their lives.

To this, Rogen responded: “I would eat cheeseburgers for the rest of my life. I love cheeseburgers.” Eichner chose “New York Pizza.”

Upon learning that Federici is a chef, Rogen asked him what his favorite dish to cook is. The vegan chef said “My walnut and sunflower seed lasagna” is his favorite, with both interviewees responding with enthusiasm. “Oh wow, that sounds really good,” Rogen said, and the actor seemed intrigued by the cashew-based cheese.

‘What have you done?’

Federici’s last question of the brief interview was a hard-hitting one: “In the film, animals can talk; in real life, they can’t. Given the state of the environment and the huge impact animal agriculture has on our planet, like rainforest destruction — if animals could talk, what do you think they’d say about the state of the world right now?”

Rogen replied to the question “What have you done?” He repeated this for dramatic effect, before adding “They would scream in agony at our faces.” He then lightened the conversation with “And then they would break into song,” referring to the fact that Musfasa is a musical.

Eichner did not reply to the question directly, instead adding to Rogen’s joke: “God, I hope Lin-Manuel (Miranda, the film’s songwriter) would write them a few good songs though.” 

A poster for upcoming Disney film Mufasa
Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo Animal agriculture has a huge impact on wildlife, including on animals depicted in “Mufasa”

As Federici states in the interview, animal agriculture is having a huge impact on the planet. Multiple studies have shown that plant-based is the diet with the lowest climate impact, and many experts have stated that a significant reduction in meat is vital to combat the climate crisis.

