Actor, director, and producer Paul Wesley has called Greta Thunberg a ‘legend’ for slamming animal agriculture in a new film.

The Vampire Diaries star regularly uses his platform to advocate veganism.

Paul Wesley X Greta Thunberg

He recently retweeted the trailer of For Nature – which features the teen climate activist.

“Greta Thunberg, you are a legend,” Wesley said to his 4.2 million Twitter followers.

For Nature discusses the link between the ecological and climate crises and health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is directed by Tom Mustill and sponsored by animal protection charity Mercy for Animals.

‘Our relationship with nature is broken’

‘We are f**ked’

“Our relationship with nature is broken,” Thunberg says in the film’s trailer. “But relationships can change… If we don’t change. We are f**ked.

“Up to 75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals because of the way we farm and treat nature: cutting down forests and destroying habitats.

“We’re creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another and to us.

“The next pandemic could be much much worse – but we can change.”

Animal agriuclture

Thunberg also highlights how raising livestock accounts for 83 percent of the world’s agricultural land – while only providing 18 percent of our caloric intake.

She then concludes: “The way we make food; raising animals to eat; clearing land to grow food to feed those animals – if we continue – we will run out of land and food.

“The land requirements of meat and dairy production are equivalent to an area the size of North and South America combined…

“We have industrialized life on Earth.”