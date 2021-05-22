Reading Time: 2 minutes

Greta Thunberg revealed a short film to her millions of followers on social media that stressed the importance of protecting animals and nature in order to fight the global ecological crisis.

Moreover, she deplored the animal agriculture industry: ‘If we continue, we will run out of land and food’.

It was revealed on Saturday, May 22 – which is Biodiversity Day.

Greta Thunberg’s plea

”Our relationship with nature is broken. But relationships can change. When we protect nature – we are nature protecting itself.”



Thank you @MercyForAnimals for sponsoring this film by @tommustill and me.#ForNature #BiodiversityDay pic.twitter.com/2tXPFaeqWq — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 22, 2021 Greta Thunberg urged her millions of followers to protect nature

At the time of writing, the video was watched over 100,000 times within just four hours.

Animal protection charity Mercy for Animals sponsored the Gripping Films Production which sees the Swedish teenager discuss the links between the ecological and climate crises and health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Tom Mustill is the Director.

‘The next pandemic could be much worse’

One of the dramatic statistics Thunberg outlines is: ’75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals.’

‘Because of the way we farm and treat nature, cutting down forests and destroying habitats, we are creating the perfect conditions for disease to spill over from one animal to another. And, to us. The next pandemic could be much much worse’, she explains.

Thunberg goes on to deplore vast land use and deforestation: “It just doesn’t make sense.” Moreover, humans have ‘industrialized life on earth’, she adds.

However, she stresses: ‘We can change’. This will be achieved by changing the way we farm, changing what we eat, and changing how we treat nature.

Biodiversity Day

The International Day for Biological Diversity – also know as Biodiversity Day – is sanctioned by the United Nations. It was created in order to promote biodiversity issues.

The 18-year-old chose the day to unveil the video in line with her activism work, spawn from her School Strike For Climate – where she protested outside the Swedish government.

In another tweet, Thunberg pressed global leaders.

She said: “Yes, we are all responsible for the climate- and biodiversity emergency.

“We – the 99.9 percent – have a responsibility to put pressure on the 0.1 percent in charge who refuse to stop the ongoing destruction of present and future living conditions for life on earth.”