Anti-Dairy Ad To Be Screened At Cinemas In ‘UK First’

For what’s thought to be the first time ever, an anti-dairy advert is set to play at UK cinemas later this year.

The 62-second ad comes from animal rights charity Viva!. It opens with a human mother lovingly tucking her newborn baby into bed. As she switches off the light, a sinister ghoul-like figure appears in the dark and snatches the baby away. After the woman cries out and asks what he’s done with the baby, the ghoul replies: “You can’t keep your baby because we want your milk.” At this point, the scene shifts, showing real-life footage of dairy farms in the UK. A calf is shown looking confused and helpless after being separated from his mother, only to be killed due to being surplus to requirements in the industry.

Viva! created the ad to raise awareness of the reality of dairy farming, where mother cows are forcibly impregnated and have their babies taken away after birth. Like humans, cows form powerful bonds with their babies, and they often bellow and cry out for days after they’re gone.

Viva! Calves are taken from their mothers on dairy farms

“This advert delivers a message many people don’t want to face: the dairy industry profits from the suffering of mothers and their babies,” said Viva! founder Juliet Gellatley in a statement. “Every glass of milk or slice of cheese comes at the cost of a bond as profound as any human mother’s love for her child. The reality is dark, violent and deeply distressing – but it’s hidden in plain sight.”

The importance of cinema advertising

According to Viva!, cinema is one of the most “impactful storytelling platforms” due to the increased levels of emotional response shown by audiences. The charity cited a study that found that 87 percent of people remember cinema ads weeks after seeing them.

In order to bring the advert to as many viewers as possible, Viva! is crowdfunding to raise costs. You can visit the fundraising page here.

It has not yet been confirmed in which cinemas the ad will be shown, but Viva! told Plant Based News that it will begin airing in the spring.

