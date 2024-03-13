‘I Could Never Go Vegan’: How To Watch The Hugely Anticipated Documentary

A film described as “the vegan documentary we’ve all been waiting for” is being released in cinemas next month.

I Could Never Go Vegan, which comes from Dartmouth Films, explores and refutes some of the many arguments that non-vegans use against veganism.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Thomas Pickering, who switched to a vegan lifestyle after being raised vegetarian. Despite the undeniable benefits veganism has for animals, us, and the planet, Pickering has stated that he is constantly being told by others that they are unable to drop animal products.

“I Could Never Go Vegan is truly a film for anyone who has ever heard or said these words,” Pickering said in a statement. “It’s not uncommon for me to have daily conversations with friends, colleagues or strangers, and for them to utter these words to me. But why? That’s exactly what I wanted to explore in this film, seeking to find out whether the arguments that face the vegan movement are justified or not”

Arguments against veganism

Arguments explored in the film include “Where would I get my protein?”, that animals live a “good life,” the B12 issue, as well as the idea that veganism is too expensive.

The film features a number of well-known faces in the vegan community, including environmentalist and author George Monbiot, powerlifting champion Sophia Ellis, as well as health professionals Dr Shireen Kassam, Dr Gemma Newman, and Dr Alan Desmond.

Vegan actor Alicia Silverstone endorsed the film describing it as “the vegan documentary we’ve all been waiting for.” She, alongside musician Alissa White-Gluz, businesswoman Heather Mills, and actor Peter Egan, serves as executive producer.

How to watch ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’

I Could Never Go Vegan Environmentalist George Monbiot is a talking head in the film

There will be two premieres of the film – one in London’s Curzon Soho on April 10, and the other at Curzon Sheffield on April 11. Both premieres will also feature a Q&A session, and Peter Egan will host the London one. Premiere tickets are available to buy on the Curzon website.

The film is set for release on April 19, and will be available to watch in cinemas in the UK and Ireland. The current confirmed dates and locations are as follows (please note: there will be more cinema dates added in due course).

April 19 – Oxford Curzon

April 20 – Picturehouse Brighton

April 21 – Picturehouse Ritzy (Brixton, London)

April 22 – Picturehouse Little Theatre Cinema (Bath)

April 22 – Depot (Lewes)

April 23 – Picturehouse Hackney Cinema (London)

April 24 – Picturehouse Cambridge

April 25 – Picturehouse Norwich

April 26 – The Poly (Falmouth)

April 27 – Picturehouse Liverpool

April 28 – The Poly (Falmouth)

April 29 – Picturehouse Cameo (Edinburgh)

May 15 – Picturehouse Henley-On-Thames

Will ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ be available to watch online?

Pickering confirmed to Plant Based News that the film will be available to watch online after the cinema release. This means that viewers in the US and other countries will be able to watch it. The filmmakers will confirm what online platform it will be on at a later date.

Watch the ‘I Could Never Go Vegan’ trailer

