Vegandale Is Coming To The UK – How To Get Tickets

North America’s iconic Vegandale festival is coming to the UK this summer, with events in both Manchester and London.

Vegandale has previously taken place at locations including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Dallas. It says it has a mission to achieve “world vegan domination,” and the event attracts 100,000 attendees each year.

The inaugural Manchester event will take place on Saturday, July 6 (location TBA). The London event will be held over two days on Clapham Common the following weekend (Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14).

Vegandale UK tickets and line-up

Vegandale Vegandale is famous for its food and live music

Early bird tickets for both locations are available to buy now. (Visit here for London tickets, and here for Manchester tickets).

We don’t yet have confirmation on the line-up, but the festival is well-known for its live music. Artists including Rick Ross, Coi Leray, and DJ Khaled performed in 2023.

The festival is also famous for its food. Organizers have said that the London and Manchester events will see a diverse array of food and beverage vendors from North America, giving attendees that chance to try products that aren’t available in the UK. Local vendors will also be in attendance at both events.

About Vegandale

Vegandale was founded in 2015 in Toronto, Canada, and it’s thought to be the world’s largest touring vegan experience. The mission of the festival is to showcase a world beyond animal exploitation. Each year, it visits cities around North America, showcasing music, food, art, and more.

It joins a number of other popular vegan festivals taking place in the UK this summer, including Vegan Camp Out, which is thought to be the world’s largest vegan camping festival.

Veganism in the UK has skyrocketed in recent years, with more people than ever following the lifestyle. According to a report published in January, the country’s vegan population increased by 1.1 million in 2023.

More like this: