Kate Mara attends The Martian film premiere in London Kate Mara at "The Martian" premiere in London - Media Credit: WFPA / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Celebrities Culture Film Headlines Other News

New Kate Mara Documentary Highlights Environmental Racism In The Meat Industry

Human and animals suffer at the hands of Big Pork

By

3 Minutes Read

Actor Kate Mara has executively produced a documentary that shines a light on the environmental racism of factory farming.

The Smell of Money exposes the societal impacts endured by the predominantly Black community of Duplin County in North Carolina. 

Showcased as the villain of the story is meat production behemoth, Smithfield. The manufacturer has operated an industrial hog farm in the region for years and seemingly demonstrates little regard for residents’ health.

Coined by Big Pork, “the smell of money” describes the stench of pig feces that lingers in the air in eastern North Carolina.

A platform for equality

The film sees Duplin County resident Elsie Herring and others discuss the negative impact of living close to Smithfield.

Most pertinently, it exposes the inequality of a white-owned business directly lessening the quality of life for neighboring Black communities. It has done so by simply buying land and setting up shop.

Residents discuss their restricted access to clean air and clean water, with nobody being willing to help. Homes are persistently covered in excrement, while residents breathe in particles of polluted air. This leads to serious respiratory complications.

“They don’t care because we Black. We’re back up in the country and I just hope my house don’t get burnt up tonight from talking to you,” says one resident in the emotive trailer. 

A combined passion for animal rights and human advocacy motivated Mara to produce the documentary.

“We hope the film infuriates people for the factory farming industry’s blatant disregard for animal and environmental welfare, and for the underserved communities in which the industry sets up shop and destroys their way of life,” she said in a statement.

“We cannot continue with our current food system and ignore the environmental racism that plagues these communities.”

Smithfield’s persistent transgressions

The pork giant has faced calls for accountability on numerous occasions. Juries have ruled in residents’ favor on multiple federal nuisance lawsuits. Though punitive damages were reduced.

State law caps damages at $98 million. This is a stark reduction from the $550 million that was awarded to 36 plaintiffs in 2018 and 2019. 

During the legal battles, it was noted that Smithfield had largely ignored residents’ concerns due to a perceived lack of political influence. Judge Harvie Wilkinson III gave credence to suggestions of environmental racism. He suggested that had residents lived in “McMansions,” they would have been unlikely to have shared air with a commercial pig rearing facility.

Smithfield has also reneged on promises to invest in better pig waste management systems. The pork producer pledged to avoid building new slurry lagoons and to remove existing pools. Twenty years later, they are still present.

Animal agriculture contributes significantly to the climate emergency. It accounts for up to 87 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions.

But its immediate impact is sometimes overlooked. 

Mara’s film places the focus firmly on the residents of Duplin County. It gives them the voice they have been denied for decades.

Screenings and accolades

The Smell of Money is enjoying critical acclaim. It was first screened at the Sarasota Film Festival in April 2022. 

The Mindful Eating Film and Food Festival will show the film in August, with Mara in attendance for interviews. Rancho Compasión, a farm animal sanctuary owned by vegan dairy innovator Miyoko Schinner, organizes the festival every year.

It will also show The End of Medicine, a documentary produced by Mara’s sister Rooney Mara and her partner Joaquin Phoenix.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

documentary environmental racism kate mara smithfield
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
portrait of happy us army soldier outdoors
Food
Mules at a sheep sale
Culture
heading/latest

trending

portrait of happy us army soldier outdoors Food
Kate Mara attends The Martian film premiere in London Activism
New Kate Mara Documentary Highlights Environmental Racism In The Meat Industry
Mules at a sheep sale Culture
Why We Must Remember The History Of Animal Advocacy
Two people eating pizza and smiling Events
Soon, Londoners Will Be Able To Order Plant-Based Chicken Nugget Pizzas
A woman shopping for cheese in the dairy section of a supermarket Culture
Turkey Banned All Vegan Dairy Products That ‘Give The Impression Of Cheese’
Group of broiler chicken in poultry Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Die Before They Reach Slaughter Age, Says Report
A climate activist is glued to the street at stage fifteen of the Tour de France cycling race Activism
French Activists Disrupted The Tour De France Over Climate Crisis Inaction
three chefs at Geranium Food
Plant-Focused Eatery ‘Geranium’ Named Best Restaurant In The World
A person laughs while feeding another person plant-based nuggets Food
Another Totally Vegan Burger King Restaurant Is Now Open In Vienna
Activists fixed a pink boat named after murdered Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres in the middle of the busy intersection of Oxford Street and Regent Street Activism
New Documentary Follows The Extinction Rebellion Protests That Shut Down London￼
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active