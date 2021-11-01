Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new vegan documentary is poised to expose the racial inequality that is rife within the food system. Called They’re Trying to Kill Us, the film features notable figures from hip-hop, medicine, politics, and sport, supporting the notion that ‘poisonous diets’ are ‘the single biggest threat to Americans of color’.

Headed by co-directors John Lewis and Keegan Kuhn, the film highlights the link between diet, institutional racism, disease, poverty, food deserts, and government corruption.

The documentary investigates why African Americans are twice as likely to die from diabetes than white Americans, and why black and Indigenous People of Color are dying from COVID-19 three times more than white Americans.

‘We must all take action’

The film has attracted supporters across multiple fields.

Eleven-time NBA All-Star and vegan Chris Paul is an executive producer of the documentary. Paul adopted a plant-based diet in 2019, and consequently, saw a ‘career resurgence’, a press release says. The athlete then helped lead the Suns to their first NBA final appearance in nearly 30 years.

Vegan musician Billie Eilish is also an executive producer. The Grammy Award-winner also went vegan in 2019, citing animal products’ impact on health and animal welfare as her motivation.

“I want people to see this film,” Eilish said in a statement sent to Plant Based News. “It is so important to help all of us understand the depth of the issue, and that we must all take action to change the food system.”

Ne-Yo, Mya, Dame Dash, Tabitha Brown, John Salley, Derrick Morgan, Maggie Q, Cendric the Entertainer, and doctors Milton Mills and Neal Barnard feature in the movie. New York City Mayoral candidate Eric Adams will also be interviewed, among others.

Where to watch

They’re Trying To Kill Us will be released at 11am EST on November 11. Those interested can watch the film exclusively on its website. It costs $20 to download the documentary.

The film’s launch will be a ‘Cooperative Release’, giving documentary participants, supporters, and select influencers access to the film’s purchase page. There, they can divide the profits 50/50 for the first week of release. Further, the filmmakers are handing the first $1,000,000 raised directly to charity.