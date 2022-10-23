A New Fully Vegan Cooking Retreat Is Launching In Australia

An all-inclusive vegan culinary retreat is coming to Australia’s Hunter Valley next year.

Gourmet plant-based catering company Lasagne for Breakfast is behind the five-day event, called the Boutique Culinary Retreat. It will feature a range of activities including Italian plant-based cooking classes, daily yoga and meditation, local wine and cheese tasting, foraging tours, and eco-workshops.

Guests will leave the retreat with new cooking skills that they can continue to practice at home. Confirmed cooking classes and demos include making focaccia bread, shaping fresh pasta, and stuffing ravioli. A zero-waste kitchen talk will also be given.

The venue, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Sydney, can sleep up to 15 people at one time. The boutique accommodation was chosen to keep activity groups small and focused.

Lasagne for Breakfast has previously launched vegan pop-up restaurants centered around plant-based versions of traditional Italian dishes. However, the Hunter Valley retreat is the first of its kind for the company, though it is hoped to be a jumping-off point for more, both outside and within Australia.

And there could be more interest than ever, as vegan acceptance is growing in Australia.

Earlier this year, it was reported that 55 percent of people want to see more vegan options on restaurant menus. Simialrly, 52.7 percent want to see even more choice in supermarkets.

Vegan events are diversifying

Globally, vegan-focused events are springing up and catering to a variety of needs.

Next month, Ottawa, Canada will play host to the International Vegan Film Festival. Sponsored by plant-based food giant Wicked Kitchen, the event will offer filmmakers an opportunity to showcase a slew of new projects to a worldwide virtual audience.

For founders or future founders of plant-based companies, the Vegan Business Tribe conference will take place in London next month. Hosted as part of the VegFest UK expo, the conference will offer advice and networking opportunities to all attendees.

The Boutique Culinary Retreat will run for five days and four nights from March 8, 2023. You can stay up to date by registering interest on the event’s Facebook Page.