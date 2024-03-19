X
The UK Is About To Open Its ‘First Ever’ Vegan Theater

Attendees will only be permitted to eat plant-based food on the premises

People in the audience at a theater The theater looks set to open its doors next month - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

What’s thought to be the UK’s first ever vegan theater is about to open near Canterbury, Kent. 

The Garlinge Theater, which has a capacity of 300, is located near an organic farm. Anyone visiting or renting the theater will not be allowed to eat or drink animal products on the premises. 

The building was previously a Steiner school, a kind of educational establishment that specializes in “holistic” learning focusing on intellectual, artistic, and practical development. The school closed down last year, but a new similar school will open on one part of the site, reports Kent Online. The theater will be in the school’s arts building, which has been redeveloped. 

The theater is a cooperative between actor Alison Harris, her partner and Swale councillor Terry Thompson, as well as the head of the new school, James Osbiston.

A ‘UK first’ vegan theater

The outside of a new vegan theater, which is opened in Canterbury, Kent
Terry Thompson/The Garlinge Theatre/Facebook The theater will serve only vegan food and drink

According to the owners, the theater will only serve ethically sourced food and drink. They will also make sure it’s “as local as possible.”

Speaking about the reasoning behind the theater being vegan, councillor Thompson said: “We need to reduce cruelty and industrial agriculture.

“What we should be moving towards is an organic and non-cruel system that would free up land for food production.”

Thompson, who has been vegan for 22 years, said that they would not advertise the vegan aspect of the theater on every production promotion, but that it will be “underlying so people can ask questions.”

The theater will also raise money for animal charities through its productions. It’s set to open its doors next month.

A fundraising event, with live musical performances, is being planned for March 31. Find out more information here.

