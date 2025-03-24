10 Dairy-Free Chocolate Easter Bunnies

The Easter Bunny is a hugely popular part of Easter celebrations, particularly the chocolate kind. Every Easter, Brits buy around 80 million chocolate bunnies and eggs. While Easter eggs are the most famous Easter treat, bunnies have seen soaring popularity over the years. Perhaps the most well-known of these come from Lindt and Malteser, with both attracting huge sales and cult followings around Easter time. If you don’t consume dairy and are worried about missing out this Easter, you don’t need to worry – it’s now easier than ever to find a vegan chocolate bunny in UK supermarkets.

The dairy-free chocolate market is booming, having nearly doubled in value since 2018. It’s now worth around USD $1.2 billion. The range of vegan chocolate on offer at Easter has improved over the years, too. Many brands are creating their own dairy-free bunny “characters,” giving them names and a distinctive look.

So here are 10 vegan options to try from seven different brands.

Marks and Spencer

M&S The M&S vegan Easter Bunny is part of the hugely popular Plant Kitchen range

The M&S Plant Kitchen Bunny Hollow, wrapped in blue foil, is one the adults will particularly appreciate. Crafted from smooth, Swiss-made dairy free chocolate and hazelnuts, it’s the sophisticated version of Easter chocolate.

There are two options from the M&S Made Without Dairy range that kids will enjoy. Charlie the Bunny is larger of the two, designed as part of the M&S Easter chocolate animals range. Charlie is made with cocoa butter and rice flour for a creamy texture. The Made Without Dairy Bunny Bars are individually wrapped solid chocolate bars, great for a little treat.

ASDA Free From Choc Patch the Bunny

Asda Asda offers a vegan Easter Bunny in its Free From range

From Asda‘s Free From range, Patch the Bunny is a cute little solid chocolate bunny. Patch is completely free of dairy, eggs, and gluten.

Lindt Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny

Lindt The iconic gold bunny comes in dairy-free dark chocolate

Vegans needn’t miss out on the classic Lindt Easter Bunny with the brand’s dark chocolate version. Wrapped in the iconic gold foil, with a brown ribbon and bell, the dark chocolate version is completely dairy free.

NOMO

Nomo Nomo’s chocolate bunnies come in a range of flavors, including its popular Cookie Dough

Vegan chocolate brand NOMO has a great range of Easter chocolate on offer that includes several bunnies. The Cookie Dough Easter Egg & Bunny is a dairy-free chocolate egg with a cookie dough flavor, paired with an little cookie dough-filled bunny. The bunnies can also be bought individually and come in Choc fudge flavor too.

The Mini Vanilla Bunnies are a new flavor for 2025. Inside the mini bunnies is a sweet vanilla filling, with each bunny individually wrapped so they would be perfect for an Easter chocolate hunt.

Another new product this year is NOMO’s Kids Easter Hunt Pack. It contains a selection of NOMO chocolate, including a Cookie Dough Bunny and three Mini Bunnies.

Hotel Chocolat Vegan Chocolate Rabbert Hollow with Tiddly Pot

Hotel Chocolat Meet Rabbert, Hotel Chocolat’s dairy-free chocolate bunny

Rabbert the Rabbit is Hotel Chocolat’s vegan Easter Bunny character. His long floppy ears and round belly will make him popular with kids. Rabbert is made with 45 hazelnut milk, which Hotel Chocolat says “achieves the same mellow taste and creamy texture that you’d expect from milk chocolate.” The bunny comes with a “Tiddly Pot” of chocolate drops using the same vegan recipe.

Other offerings from Hotel Chocolat include Unbelievably Vegan Chocolate City Bunnies, a box of 16 solid chocolate bunnies with tall ears and wearing little bowties. There is also raspberry version, with pink bowties and a soft raspberry filling.

Moo Free Dairy Free Easter Bunny Bars

Moo Free Moo Free’s Easter Bunnies are very kid-friendly

These little Easter Bunny bars are solid dairy-free chocolate made using Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. You can buy them individually or in packs of six or 15.

Chococo Oat M!lk Chocolate Bunny in a Box

Chococo Chococo’s bunny is handmade in Dorset

For something a little more decadent, try Chococo’s oat milk bunny, made with 43 percent Colombian chocolate. Handcrafted in Dorset, the bunny is decorated with colored speckles and comes in completely plastic-free packaging.

