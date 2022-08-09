SeaWorld Facing Potential Investigation After Orca Fight In San Diego

Animal rights organization PETA has launched a federal complaint with the US Department of Agriculture, citing animal welfare concerns at SeaWorld San Diego.

The agency is being asked to investigate claims of housing incompatible animals together. It comes after a park visitor sent PETA a video of multiple orcas seemingly attacking one another.

The Animal Welfare Act should protect animals from being housed with others that might affect their well-being. It includes ensuring the same species of animals are not brought together if there is a risk of them clashing.

Reports that the eyewitness saw blood in the water and could identify “bites and other injuries” on the orca that was being attacked were released by PETA.

BREAKING: Orcas ATTACKED their tankmate at SeaWorld!



The eyewitness stated, “We all immediately saw blood soaking the water which triggered my 9 year old daughter to start crying.” pic.twitter.com/HqFbBm5OhR — PETA (@peta) August 5, 2022

PETA puts SeaWorld San Diego on blast

“PETA is calling on the USDA to investigate SeaWorld for holding animals in conditions so stressful they would lead to horrific attacks and reminds families to stay away from any park that imprisons orcas or other animals,” PETA’s executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

In its letter to the Department of Agriculture, titled “Urgent Request to Investigate Apparent Animal Welfare Act Violations at SeaWorld,” PETA highlights its main concerns.

Videos and photos have been submitted with the document. They identify wounds and draw attention to what the organization deems unnatural behavior for orcas.

“Bullying among orcas is usually difficult to resolve once it starts and is often the result of stress due to confinement in crowded, cramped tanks,” the letter states.

It continued: “Because of this, separation of this orca in an adequately sized tank is necessary for the mental and physical well-being of this animal.”

The death of Nakai

The day before the tank altercation was captured on video, a 20-year-old orca named Nakai died at SeaWorld San Diego. He was previously attacked by tankmates while he was being kept in a concrete enclosure in 2012. At that time, he sustained puncture wounds and a jaw injury.

Born at the park, Nakai died following treatment for an infection. His death brings the number of orcas at the park down to eight. It was also the second passing within a year. Amaya, a six-year-old female, died from a lung condition in August 2021.

There is no option for the park to breed any new animals in captivity, following SeaWorld’s 2016 breeding ban. The move came about in response to shifting public opinion surrounding orca captivity.

The 2013 documentary Blackfish was widely credited with changing park-goers perceptions, and in turn, SeaWorld’s fortunes.

SeaWorld changes tack

In addition to ending its orca breeding program, SeaWorld called time on its dolphin “surfing” stunts in 2020. Trainers riding on dolphins’ snouts were also slated to be phased out.

The u-turn came after multiple holiday operators chose to drop SeaWorld from their rosters of trusted experience partners. Virgin Holidays, United Airlines, and Thomas Cook all cut ties, amongst others.

Each cited animal welfare concerns as its reason for ending the relationship.