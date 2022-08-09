A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California A pair of orcas performing at SeaWorld, San Diego, California - Media Credit: Jason O. Watson (USA: California photographs) / Alamy Stock Photo
Activism Culture Ethics Headlines Other News

SeaWorld Facing Potential Investigation After Orca Fight In San Diego

SeaWorld no longer breeds orcas, but it still houses the animals at its parks

By

3 Minutes Read

Animal rights organization PETA has launched a federal complaint with the US Department of Agriculture, citing animal welfare concerns at SeaWorld San Diego.

The agency is being asked to investigate claims of housing incompatible animals together. It comes after a park visitor sent PETA a video of multiple orcas seemingly attacking one another.

The Animal Welfare Act should protect animals from being housed with others that might affect their well-being. It includes ensuring the same species of animals are not brought together if there is a risk of them clashing.

Reports that the eyewitness saw blood in the water and could identify “bites and other injuries” on the orca that was being attacked were released by PETA.

PETA puts SeaWorld San Diego on blast

“PETA is calling on the USDA to investigate SeaWorld for holding animals in conditions so stressful they would lead to horrific attacks and reminds families to stay away from any park that imprisons orcas or other animals,” PETA’s executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement.

In its letter to the Department of Agriculture, titled “Urgent Request to Investigate Apparent Animal Welfare Act Violations at SeaWorld,” PETA highlights its main concerns.

Videos and photos have been submitted with the document. They identify wounds and draw attention to what the organization deems unnatural behavior for orcas. 

“Bullying among orcas is usually difficult to resolve once it starts and is often the result of stress due to confinement in crowded, cramped tanks,” the letter states. 

It continued: “Because of this, separation of this orca in an adequately sized tank is necessary for the mental and physical well-being of this animal.”

The death of Nakai 

The day before the tank altercation was captured on video, a 20-year-old orca named Nakai died at SeaWorld San Diego. He was previously attacked by tankmates while he was being kept in a concrete enclosure in 2012. At that time, he sustained puncture wounds and a jaw injury.

Born at the park, Nakai died following treatment for an infection. His death brings the number of orcas at the park down to eight. It was also the second passing within a year. Amaya, a six-year-old female, died from a lung condition in August 2021.

There is no option for the park to breed any new animals in captivity, following SeaWorld’s 2016 breeding ban. The move came about in response to shifting public opinion surrounding orca captivity. 

The 2013 documentary Blackfish was widely credited with changing park-goers perceptions, and in turn, SeaWorld’s fortunes.

SeaWorld changes tack

In addition to ending its orca breeding program, SeaWorld called time on its dolphin “surfing” stunts in 2020. Trainers riding on dolphins’ snouts were also slated to be phased out.

The u-turn came after multiple holiday operators chose to drop SeaWorld from their rosters of trusted experience partners. Virgin Holidays, United Airlines, and Thomas Cook all cut ties, amongst others. 

Each cited animal welfare concerns as its reason for ending the relationship.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

animal welfare orcas peta seaworld
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Celebrities
plant-based baby bels against a green background
Alternative Protein
heading/latest

trending

A pair of Killer Whales (Orcinus orca) performs during a show at Sea World, San Diego, California Activism
plant-based baby bels against a green background Alternative Protein
Babybel’s Creators Are Working On A New And Improved Vegan Cheese
Woman eating ice cream on the beach Alternative Protein
Coming Soon: Vegan Ice Cream Made From Chickpeas And Macadamia Nuts
Vegan singer and musician Lizzo smiling wearing a white cowboy hat Celebrities
Lizzo Eats Vegan Chicken Nuggets In ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Wing Challenge
Vegan cheese creator Miyoko Schinner Business
Women-Fronted Vegan Businesses Are Focus Of New Brand And Marketing Firm
a broiler chicken behind bars Culture
Millions Of UK Chickens Are Dying Of Extreme Heat On Factory Farms, Claims New Report
A child smiling and drinking milk with salad and fruit on the table Food
Amid Inflation, Oat Milk Costs Less Than Whole Milk In Germany
two people sit at the table drinking coffee and eating fruit Food
Over 25% Of UK Adults Eating Less Meat To Save Money, New Study Finds
A herd of white cows with a person riding a horse center-screen Culture
New Documentary Warns Of ‘Tremendous Suffering’ In Brazil’s Animal Export Trade
Hippo out of water eating grass at dusk Environment
10 African Countries Are Calling For An International Ban On The Hippo Trade
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x