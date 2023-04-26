 New Campaign Targets Dillard’s, Last Major US Department Store Selling Fur
Culture Ethics Fashion

New Campaign Targets Dillard’s, The Last Major US Department Store To Sell Fur

Campaigners have long argued that there's no ethical justification for selling fur

By

3 Minutes Read

A solitary white raccoon dog cowering in a tiny and dark wire cage on a fur farm Animal suffering is still propped up by parts of the fashion and retail industries - Media Credit: Andrew Skowron / We Animals Media

Animal rights organizations are calling on department store chain Dillard’s to go fur-free, like all of its closest competitors in the US.

Born Free, Four Paws, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), and Last Chance for Animals worked together to launch a nationwide campaign. The groups hope to facilitate a change of heart in Dillard’s by highlighting the cruelty of fur production. This, alongside the potential benefits the chain could enjoy if it publicly denounced fur.

Competitor department store Nordstrom is cited as an example of the latter. The massive chain saw its stock increase after announcing it was going fur-free.

Dillard’s – which had 282 stores across 29 states at last count – remains the only chain of its size and fame in the US to sell products featuring real animal fur, HSUS says. Multiple operations including Bloomingdale’s, Kohl’s, and Macy’s have all removed fur from their catalogs. 

“As we’ve seen with other fur-free announcements, the positive feedback and goodwill that going fur-free promises to generate would certainly outweigh the small amount that Dillard’s receives from fur sales,” HSUS said in a statement.

Thousands of people have already lent their support to the new campaign. So far, more than 72,000 have contacted Dillard’s via the HSUS website as part of the fur-free campaign.

Raccoon dogs in small unsanitary metal cages on a fur farm
Andrew Skowron / We Animals Media Raccoon dogs are from the same family as domestic dogs

Dillard’s previously came under fire – and investigation – for falsely claiming that items contained faux fur, when they were actually made with raccoon dog fur.

The company was named in three petitions sent to the Federal Trade Commission. It was also taken to Superior Court and received widespread negative news coverage. Subsequently, the department store chain pledged to stop selling raccoon dog fur in 2013. Now, activists want to see a blanket ban on all fur items.

HSUS reiterates that Dillard’s has access to a slew of fur alternatives, with many already being sold on its website. The animal advocacy group also doubled down on its policy that a real fur trim on a coat or a pom on a shoe is not worth the suffering inflicted on animals to make it.

The real price of department store fur

Approximately 100 million animals are farmed specifically for their pelts (skins and fur) each year.

Farming practices commonly involve containing animals in small cages that inhibit their natural behaviors and become breeding grounds for disease. 

Animals desperate for freedom can resort to self-mutilation but are rarely given veterinary care. Instead, they are routinely overfed to increase their fur quota, which is “cashed in” when they are killed.

Most animals suffer a gruesome death from electrocution, gassing or physical violence, while others are skinned alive.

Those interested in urging Dillard’s to stop selling fur can do so here.

Tagged

activism

campaign

fashion

fur

fur free

humane society of the united states

us
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton

Related Posts

Children sitting in a school canteen eating plant-based lunches
Culture
British Olympic Team To Promote Plant-Based Eating To Kids, Parents, And Teachers

3 minutes to read

Dr Jess Krieger, founder of Ohayo Valley, holds a tray of three lab grown beef burgers
Alternative Protein
&#8216;Making History&#8217;: Vegan Women Summit To Serve Cell-Based Beef

3 minutes to read

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is being urged to sign the Plant Based Treaty
Culture
London Mayor Urged To Make City More Plant-Based To Meet Climate Goals

3 minutes to read

A rabbit immobilized in a restraint before having her ears mutilated in an animal test
Culture
Animal Testing: Is It Effective, And What Happens To &#8216;Lab Animals&#8217;?

7 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active