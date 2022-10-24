House Of Fraser, Flannels, And Sports Direct Are Going Fur-Free

Frasers Group, which owns retailers House of Fraser, Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels, and Sports Direct, has pledged to stop selling fur.

The corporation has more than 1,500 stores globally. It made the decision to ban fur following pressure from animal rights groups, including the Humane Society International/UK (HSI/UK).

On October 20, Frasers Group announced that it had “immediately” informed its suppliers it will stop purchasing fur products. The move will come into effect for its autumn/winter 2023 collection.

“Frasers Group is committed to a future without fur,” Michael Murray, chief executive at Frasers Group, said in a statement.

“The Group’s intention is to stop purchasing fur products from its partners starting with orders for the coming season. The business will be issuing letters to all of its suppliers requesting no fur products are supplied to the Group.”

Frasers Group has claimed that the move represents a “long-term commitment” away from fur. It will work with HSI/UK to phase out its existing inventory of fur products “as soon as possible.”

It also promised to notify customers of the date that stores will become 100 percent fur-free.

“We are pleased to have been able to work alongside Frasers Group and applaud it for taking the important decision to stop purchasing fur,” Claire Bass, HSI/UK’s executive director, said in a statement.

“By making this commitment to a fur-free future, Frasers Group is showing that it is a company in tune with the vast majority of the British public who believe that animals should not suffer in the name of fashion.”

Mark Richardson / Alamy Stock Photo Sports Direct is one of Frasers Group’s most popular brands

Fur falls out of favor

Frasers Group is the latest in a long line of fashion brands to ditch fur.

Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga have all banned the material in the last couple of years.



The use of animal fur is becoming increasingly controversial among the public. A survey from 2021 found that 72 percent of the British public want the fur trade to be banned. Meanwhile, 93 percent said they didn’t wear fur at all.

Animals killed for their fur include foxes, minks, chinchillas, and rabbits. On fur farms, they are commonly kept in harsh conditions, often involving extreme temperatures. Animals can be confined in tiny wired cages stacked on top of each other. They are frequently refused enrichment or access to veterinary care.

Because of this, some animals experience psychosis. Many will also develop injuries, which are typically left untreated.

Fur producers use a variety of killing methods. This includes gassing, electrocution, and breaking animals’ necks. Animals are also sometimes skinned alive.

Fur farming is illegal in the UK, but the country still imports it from other areas of Europe.

While the Conservative government did announce intentions to ban the trade of fur last year, it reportedly dropped that plan earlier this year.