 Barcelona To Open Spain’s First Public Pet Cemetery, With Personalized Burials
Culture Ethics Weird & Wonderful

Barcelona To Open Spain’s First Public Pet Cemetery, With Personalized Burials

The project was spurred on by "constant public demand" in Spain

By

2 Minutes Read

A black cat sits in top of a grave in a pet cemetery, a concept that is coming to Barcelona, Spain Non-human animals can be laid to rest with personal and tailored services - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Barcelona will open a dedicated public pet cemetery, said to be Spain’s first, by the end of 2024. The cemetery will offer both cremation and burial services to companion animal lovers.

The city council has reportedly allocated €1.1 million for the project, which will see a dedicated cemetery built in the Collserola Natural park. It is predicted to support up to 7,000 annual burial services, at least in the first few years of operation.

Those grieving the loss of a companion animal will be able to hold a service for around €200. Historically, pet cremations have been exclusively catered for by the private sector.

A dog tombstone in a pet cemetery, a concept that is on its way to Barcelona, Spain
Adobe Stock Impersonal cremations are no longer the only option open to grieving people

Personal burial services for Barcelona’s animals

Eloi Badia, Barcelona’s councilor for climate emergency and ecological transition, says that the public pet cemetery build was spurred on by “constant public demand.” This, and a desire to have the option of a more personalized service. 

Badia states that between 20 and 30 percent of owners would be interested in pursuing a “greater connection” to their lost animals, through tailored burial events. These would be less perfunctory than a private cremation and offer a final resting place that can be visited.

The city council states that the process of burying a non-human animal will be sympathetically managed, with support at every stage. Barcelonian mourners will be able to decide if they want the ashes of their companion to be delivered to them at home, or sent directly to the pet cemetery ahead of a meaningful service.

A nation of animal lovers

It is estimated that around 50 percent of all family homes in Barcelona include a companion animal. In particular, the city is known to currently play host to more than 180,000 dogs. However, it’s not just Spain’s second-largest city that seeks to offer its animals dignity and respect.

In 2021, a landmark legal ruling decided that pets and wild animals can no longer be considered “objects” in Spain. The decision came after vigorous campaigning from animal rights groups. It means that individual non-human animals must have their feelings and wellbeing constantly accounted for.

Join @plantbasednews on Telegram

Tagged

barcelona

companion animals

Good News

pets

positive news
Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Amy Buxton

Amy enjoys reporting on vegan news and sustainability initiatives. She has a degree in English literature and language and is raising a next-gen vegan daughter.

More by Amy Buxton

Related Posts

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x