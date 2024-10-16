Tim Spector, Chris Packham, And Health Experts Urge NHS To Go Plant-Based

Tim Spector, Chris Packham, and George Monbiot are among the signatories of an open letter urging the UK National Health Service (NHS) to serve plant-based food by default.

Read more: Nutritionist Responds After Bear Grylls Endorses ‘Butter And Beef’ Diet

They, alongside 1,000 other health experts, advocate for animal-free food to be served as standard in hospitals, with meat, eggs, and dairy only available to those who specifically ask for them. The letter was spearheaded by the Plants First Healthcare group, a coalition of NHS professionals who are campaigning for default vegan food in hospitals for health and environmental reasons. As reported by the Independent, it will be sent to the chief executive, lead dietitian, medical director, and sustainability director of every NHS trust in the UK.

The best choice for human health and the planet

Adobe Stock Animal products are the norm on NHS menus

The letter points out that the NHS could save £74m a year by serving default plant-based meals. Plant-based diets have been shown to reduce the risk of major killer diseases in the UK: including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Despite this, the NHS continues to serve patients disease-linked animal products, including processed red meat, which is linked to colon cancer. If the NHS served plant-based food, the letter says, it could encourage healthier eating habits at home, saving the NHS even money more in the long run. “The Office of Health Economics recently estimated that if just England were to adopt a completely plant-based diet there would be ‘a total net benefit to the NHS of around £18.8 billion per year’,” the letter reads. “No other intervention can deliver such significant health benefits alongside cost savings and environmental benefits.”

Plants First Healthcare also states that default plant-based hospital meals could massively cut the NHS’ carbon footprint. “A typical plant based meal uses 75% less land, and has a 66% lower impact on biodiversity than one containing meat,” the letter says. “The current global food system contributes a third of all greenhouse gas emissions and in the UK 70% of our total food-related emissions come from red meat and dairy production alone.”

Read more: USDA Urged To Remove Dairy Category From 2025 Dietary Guidelines

Following in New York City’s footsteps

A similar initiative has seen huge success in New York City. Hospitals there have served plant-based meals by default since 2022, and more than 1.2 million meals have been served. Last month, a study found that patient satisfaction of the meals was over 90 percent, while acceptance was more than 95 percent.

Following its success, health professionals are hoping to see a similar scheme championed in the UK. “When staff and patients are made aware of the health and climate benefits of plant-based meals, they support incorporating more lower carbon, health-promoting foods,” Dr. Shireen Kassam, campaign co-lead and consultant hematologist at King’s College London, said in a statement.

Read more: Just Two Slices Of Ham A Day Raises Type 2 Diabetes Risk, Major Study Finds