Natalie Portman Describes Being Vegan As ‘Basic Empathy’

Portman linked veganism to other social justice issues, including feminism and labor struggles

Photo shows Natalie Portman speaking during the closing ceremony of Change NOW's 2025 conference Portman has been vegetarian since the age of nine and vegan since 2011 - Media Credit: Change NOW / YouTube

Natalie Portman has described her choice to go vegan as “basic empathy.”

The actor and activist said that she went vegetarian at the age of nine because she was “very attached to animals,” and added that the environmental impact of factory farming became more of a priority as she got older. Portman first adopted a vegan diet around 2011.

“I think it’s basic empathy that I understood as a child, and understanding […] animals as like myself,” said Portman. She highlighted the role of anthropomorphized characters in cartoons in evoking empathy for animals, an idea that some research papers echo.

She also noted how animal rights and welfare intersect with “so many” other issues, including feminism, labor struggles, and migrant’s rights, including through the industry’s treatment of workers, animals, and specifically in its violent treatment of “female bodies.”

Portman made the comments while appearing during the closing ceremony of Change NOW’s 2025 conference in conversation with CEO and founder Santiago Lefebvre. The event was a three-day “summit” focused on networking and the discussion of sustainability, resources, and “inclusion.” Other attendees included Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson and Earthshot Prize CEO Hannah Jones, along with other activists and prominent figures.

‘Every time you eat, you’re thinking about your commitment’

Photo shows Natalie Portman speaking at a New York screening of 'Eating Animals'
LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo In 2017, Portman also narrated and co-produced a documentary adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer’s book ‘Eating Animals’

In April, a new study by two of the UK’s leading plant-based healthcare professionals – PBHP’s Dr Shireen Kassam and Dr Laura Jane Smith – highlighted how promoting meat-free diets could help tackle the “intertwined crises” of poor health, food shortages, climate change, biodiversity loss and social injustice, all of which are driven by human activities.

“It’s so connected to so many other issues that it has become a very big part of my life,” Portman told Lefebvre. “And also is a way, I think, you can express your commitment three times a day. […]. Every time you eat, you’re thinking about your commitment to the environment, to nature, to animals, to your values.”

