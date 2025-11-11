This Plant-Based Powder Could Fill the Gaps in Even the Healthiest Diet

Most of us like to think a healthy diet can do it all. But even for nutrition experts like Dr Michael Greger, there’s one thing food alone can sometimes fall short on. In a new video, Plant Based Science London explores this overlooked gap and the humble psyllium husk powder that might just fill it.

Their latest video spotlights psyllium husk, a natural fiber supplement with remarkable potential for heart health, cholesterol control, and digestive balance.

As the narrator explains, Dr Greger recently revealed in an interview that psyllium husk has become a part of his daily routine, alongside his usual vitamins B12, D, and algae-based omega-3. What makes it so special? According to him, it helps cover a “deficit that not even his Daily Dozen checklist can address fully.”

What psyllium husk does that food alone might not

Psyllium husk is a source of viscous fiber, which forms a gel-like consistency in the digestive tract and helps trap cholesterol before it can be absorbed. While many plant foods contain it, few offer enough to meet the optimal target.

Dr Greger explains in the clip that the “Daily Dozen gets you about 16 grams of viscous fiber” a day, but the Portfolio Diet – a science-backed plan for lowering LDL cholesterol – recommends around 20 grams. “I make up that gap with a tablespoon of psyllium husk powder,” he says.

He takes “a teaspoon with each meal,” mixed into a glass of water, noting that it’s a safe, validated cholesterol-lowering supplement. Other foods rich in this kind of fiber include okra, oats, eggplant, flax, lentils, and pears – but it’s tough to eat enough of them daily to reach therapeutic levels.

Why lowering LDL matters more than ever

In the same interview, Dr Greger also discusses his long-standing interest in optimizing cholesterol levels through diet rather than drugs. “We used to have LDL targets. Now it’s pretty much as low as possible,” he explains. “We want a normal for the human species LDL, not a normal in a population where everyone’s dropping dead of heart attacks.”

He points out that even newborn babies have an LDL cholesterol level of around 30 to 60 mg/dL – far lower than the adult average of 130 mg/dL. The difference, he says, reflects how modern diets push cholesterol well beyond what our bodies are naturally designed for.

By combining psyllium husk with other cholesterol-lowering foods and supplements, Dr. Greger believes people can reduce LDL through multiple mechanisms at once, creating an “additive effect.”

A simple daily boost

Psyllium husk may not be new, but as Plant Based Science London highlights, it’s earning renewed attention among plant-based health advocates for good reason. Easy to find and affordable, it can be stirred into water, smoothies, or even oatmeal, turning a small scoop of fiber into a big health upgrade.

Dr Greger’s endorsement gives it extra weight, showing that even the most plant-focused diets can benefit from a little fine-tuning. For anyone looking to go “beyond the Daily Dozen,” this simple powder might be the missing piece.

