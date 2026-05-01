These vegan maple caramel brownies are a simple way to update a classic dessert with a few plant-based swaps. The recipe keeps the structure of a traditional brownie but adds a maple caramel layer for extra depth. Prep takes about 20 minutes, and baking takes around 30, so you can make a full tray without setting aside your whole day. It’s a straightforward bake that still feels a bit different from the usual version.

The maple caramel comes together with maple syrup, tahini, vegan butter, and salt, creating a smooth, slightly savory layer that cuts through the chocolate. Meanwhile, the brownie batter uses aquafaba, which is becoming more common in vegan baking as a replacement for eggs. Once whipped, it gives the batter structure and helps create a soft, fudgy texture.

Read more: Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake

Serve these vegan maple caramel brownies sliced for dessert or sharing. They work well for gatherings, and you can make them ahead and store them for the week.

Baking the brownies

Make these vegan maple caramel brownies for a quick dessert with a maple-based caramel layer and a soft, fudgy texture using aquafaba. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 16 portions Ingredients FOR THE MAPLE CARAMEL 100 ml pure Canadian maple syrup preferably amber syrup for its rich taste

50 g tahini or nut butter of your choice

60 g vegan butter

A pinch of salt FOR THE VEGAN BROWNIE BATTER 120 ml aquafaba chickpea liquid

¼ tsp cream of tartar optional

220 g caster sugar

150 g cooking chocolate 70%

100 g vegan butter

100 g plain white flour

70 g ground almonds

50 g unsweetened cocoa powder

30 g cornflour

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp fine table salt

100 g water

Flaky salt to sprinkle (optional) Instructions TO MAKE THE MAPLE CARAMEL Combine the maple syrup, tahini, vegan butter and salt in a small pot. Stir over a medium-low heat until the butter has melted then continue to cook until thickened for about 5 minutes.

Pour the caramel into a bowl and set aside. TO MAKE THE VEGAN BROWNIE BATTER Preheat the oven to 180C and line an 8-inch square baking tin with baking paper.

Whisk the aquafaba and cream of tartar (if using) in a stand mixer or a large bowl with electric beaters until it starts to become fluffy. Gradually add the caster sugar whilst whisking until all the sugar has been incorporated and the mixture is thick, glossy and looks like stiffly beaten egg whites.

In the same pot you were using earlier, melt the chocolate and vegan butter over a low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it catching. Lastly, stir in the water and remove from the heat.

In a separate bowl mix the flour, almonds, cocoa powder, cornflour, bicarbonate of soda and salt.

Pour the melted chocolate into the bowl of whisked aquafaba and sift in the flour mixture. Fold together until combined and pour into your prepared tin.

Take spoonfuls of the maple caramel and dot over the surface of the brownie batter.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top looks dry but the centre is still soft. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with the salt and allow to cool completely before slicing into 16 squares.

Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

This recipe is from Maple from Canada UK.

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